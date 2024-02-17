                 

UniBrass Championships ready for student exams

The only student studying today will be on the music on the stands in front of them on stage as the UniBrass Championships take place at Warwick Arts Centre.

UnIbRASS
  The event takes place at the University of Warwick

Saturday, 17 February 2024

        

All student roads head to the Warwick Arts Centre at the University of Warwick today (Saturday 17th February) for the 2024 UniBrass Championships.

23 bands

23 bands will perform in the two sections, with plenty of awards up for grabs with the main prizes in each section supplemented by accolades for 'Best Solo or Feature', 'Best March', 'Most Entertaining Band', 'Best Student Conductor', 'Best Percussion Section' and 'Audience Award'.

Foden's and James Fountain

British Open and Brass in Concert Champions Foden's will round off the day with a Gala Concert, alongside guest soloist James Fountain, the principal trumpet player of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets:

Tickets can be bought at the venue or at:

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDQ-the-unibrass-contest-2024/

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/product-page/contest-tickets

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDW-the-fodens-band-unibrass-gala-concert-2024/

Judges

The adjudicators for the event are Dr Brett Baker and Helen Varley for the UniBrass Shield Contest and John Barber and Mark Landon for the UniBrass Trophy.

Competing Bands:

UniBrass Trophy Section:

Butterworth Hall
Adjudicators: John Barber & Mark Landon

1. University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button) — 10.30am
2. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Joshua Geddes* & Alan Gifford*) — 11.00am
3. The University of Manchester, University of Salford & Manchester Metropolitan University Brass Band (Ben Hill-Wilson*) — 11.30am
4. Durham University Brass Band (Alex Romanec*) — Noon
5. University of Warwick Brass Society (Tom Stoneman) — 12.30pm
6. Oxford University Brass Band (Alice Knight* & David Pugh*) — 1.00pm

7. Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band (James Begg) — 2.05pm
8. The University of Huddersfield Brass Band (Johnathan Beatty) — 2.35pm
9. University of Leeds (Matthew Pitman*) — 3.05pm
10. University of Sheffield Brass Band (David McLaren) — 3.35pm
11. University of York Brass Band (Abigail Rongong*) — 4.05pm
12. University of Bristol (Imogen McAra*) — 4.35pm

UniBrass Shield Section:

Theatre
Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker & Helen Varley

1. Nottingham Becky (Brundrett-Hall* &Jonathan Fielden*) — 10.45am
2. Keele University Brass Band (Ben Spindler*) — 11.15am
3. UEA Brass Ensemble (Katy Stone*) — 11.45am
4. Cambridge University Brass Band (Sam Thackray*) — 12.15pm
5. University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band (Stuart Birnie) — 12.45pm

6. King's College London Brass Band (Alex Borland) — 1.50pm
7. University of Bath Brass Band (Aaron Jones*) — 2.20pm
8. Lancaster University Brass Band (Hugh Streets* & Christopher Pollock*) — 2.50pm
9. Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band (Dominic Wearne*) — 3.20pm
10. Cardiff University Brass Band (Ianto Williams*) — 3.50pm
11. Southampton University Brass Band (Oliver Picken*) — 4.20pm

* student conductors

        

