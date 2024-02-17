Report & Results: 2024 UniBrass Championships

There are student victories for Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Lancaster University Brass Band at the UniBrass Championships in Warwick.

A musical reflection on the growing influence and power of Artificial Intelligence saw the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band secure a hat-trick of trophy victories at the UniBrass Championships.

Under the direction of post-graduate Masters conducting students Joshua Geddes and Alan Gifford, the 2022 and 2023 champion performed 'HumAnIty', a programme written by composer Daniel Hall which was first performed by Stavanger Band at the recent Siddis Entertainment Championships in Norway.

The five-movements included a horn solo entitled 'Lament' performed by student Anabel Voigt which was actually written through the use of a computer algorithm.

Al challenge

"It was certainly a challenge," conductor Alan Gifford told 4BR. "Ian Porthouse (Head of Brass Band Studies) brought the music to us after the Siddis event to really push our ambitions. Both Joshua and I really enjoyed working on it and so have the players (with plenty of work for their 'Best Percussion' section featured throughout). It was really different."

Victory marked Alan and Joshua's final appearance with the band, with both now concentrating on making an impression with the judges at the Area Championships.

"Our thanks go to the students for all their passion and commitment to the band. I'm sure Joshua would agree, studying under Ian Porthouse and directed the band at the RBC has been an amazing experience and helped us greatly on what we want to achieve — so we're sure they all enjoyed the celebrations."

Human spirit

Former champions University of Huddersfield pushed their rivals all the way with their 'Most Entertaining' award winning set reflecting on the very human spirit that drives those 'Upon the Water' — and especially who save lives at sea.

Conducted by Jonathan Beatty, who has directed each UniBrass performance since 2011, it saw them cleverly segue a choreographed 'Padstow Lifeboat' (which won the 'Best March' prize) though Naomi Rebecca Hill's evocative 'Oh Hear Us' (featuring 'Best Soloist' Jacob Hickson on euphonium) based on the sailor's hymn 'Melita', to end with Simon Dobson's 'Penlee'.

Good weather start

With the top two favourites a level apart from rivals there was a keen battle for the final podium place, with third spot going to University of Chichester who opened the contest day with their clever 'Weather' themed set.

Led by MD Emma Button, the English representatives at the forthcoming Premier Section of the European Youth Championships, neatly moved from Alan Fernie's 'Prismatic Light' to the euphonium solo 'Misty', through to 'Bring My Sunshine' and finally to 'Gaelforce' to complete their programme.

There was plenty of musical variety on show from the 12 competing bands, and whilst the standard did vary, the ambition and enthusiasm shone through — testament to the commitment to enjoy as well as excel from the vast majority of competitors not studying music as their chosen degree subjects.

Local favourites University of Warwick Brass Society took to the skies to end fourth with their 'Thunderbrass' set, which opened with the classic sounds (and supermarionation costumes) of 'Thunderbirds' (which would have been familiar when some of their grandparents were in university!) and ended with ET flying through the skies.

Plenty to enjoy too from the Audience Award prize winners of University of York with cracking 'Brass Circus' set with players and MD Abigail Rongong all in fancy dress.

Meanwhile, the combined forces of sixth placed University of Manchester, Salford & Manchester Metropolitan University opted for a clever reflection of 'A Day in the Life of a Brass Band' with plenty of musical 'Joy, Peace and Happiness'.

Bands and beer response

Speaking to the exuberant audience before the announcement of the results adjudicator John Barber triggered further Pavolvian responses with 'key words' of 'brass bands' and 'beer' (a winning combination in anyone's books at a UniBrass Championship) as well as congratulating all the bands for the "brilliant standard throughout the day".

"There were many things in all the performances that we enjoyed,"he added, "with a couple of performances that would be very much at home in any Championship Section competition anywhere."

UniBrass Shield:

There was a first UniBrass victory for competition founders Lancaster University Brass Band as they claimed the Shield honours thanks to a little bit of musical witchcraft.

Led by conductors Hugh Streets and Christopher Pollock, their set entitled 'Pendle Witch Trails' was inspired by the history of the university area. It saw them take to the stage wearing pointed black hats to produce a cauldron of winning potions of 'The Devil's Bridge', 'Procession of the Sorcerers', 'The Witch of the Westmoreland' and 'Starburst' to close.

Featuring soloists in each item they also secured the 'Most Entertaining Band' prize (thanks in part to a spooky apparition, magic hats and excellent multi-media presentation)

Best ever results

The podium places also went to bands registering their best ever results, with Southampton University Brass Band, led by Oliver Picken coming runner-up and University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band in third conducted by Stuart Birnie.

Southampton opened their seafaring set with 'When Thunder Calls' followed by 'On the Quarter Deck', 'First Light' and 'La Mer' under 'Best Student Conductor' award winner Oliver Picken.

Meanwhile, University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band's 'Legends of Brass' set under Stuart Birnie saw them open with 'The Cossack' (winning the 'Best march' prize), before principal cornet Luke Barker gave a virtuoso rendition of 'Zelda' to win the 'Best Soloist' award. The followed with the hymn tune 'Crimond' before closing with the up tempo 'Private Limited Company'.

The remaining top-six places went to Nottingham University, Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band (winning the 'Best Percussion' prize) and Cambridge University Brass Band. Cardiff University was presented with the 'Audience Award' with Sam Thackray taking the 'Best Student Composition' prize for his work, 'Emergence' played by Cambridge.

Fantastic day

Judges Helen Varley and Brett Baker "had a fantastic day", with Helen very neatly sidestepping a potential pitfall when saying there had a been "a real mix of standards".

The "tough crowd"(there was some boorish booing at times) gave her some light-hearted ribbing before Brett added his congratulations to the soloists, the percussionists and the imaginative programmes.

At the awards ceremony the 'Spirit of UniBrass' prize, given to someone who exemplifies the qualities of all that is good about university brass banding, was presented to Scott Henderson of Lancaster University.

Inclusion

The sense of inclusion was added to by the pre-results showcase from the Warwickshire & Coventry Youth Brass Band. The excellent livestream saw plenty of interviews, views and opinions to keep those at home further entertained, whilst British Open campion Foden's and trumpet star James Fountain added extra sparkle in the Gala Concert.

After two excellent years at Warwick the 2025 event will now move to Cardiff University in 2025.

UniBrass Trophy Section:

Butterworth Hall

Adjudicators: John Barber & Mark Landon

1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford): 97+42 = 139

2. The University of Huddersfield Brass Band (Johnathan Beatty): 95+43 = 138

3. University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button): 91+39 = 130

4. University of Warwick Brass Society (Tom Stoneman): 88+41 = 129

5. University of York Brass Band (Abigail Rongong): 87+37 = 124

6. The University of Manchester, University of Salford & Manchester Metropolitan University Brass Band (Ben Hill-Wilson): 86+36 = 122

7. Durham University Brass Band (Alex Romanec): 81+40 = 121

8. Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band (James Begg): 85+35 = 120*

9. Oxford University Brass Band (Alice Knight & David Pugh): 82+38 = 120

10. University of Sheffield Brass Band (David McLaren): 84+33 = 117*

11. University of Leeds (Matthew Pitman): 83+34 = 117

12. University of Bristol (Imogen McAra): 80+32 = 112

* Higher music points take precedent

Most Entertaining Band: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band

Best Student Conductor(s):Joshua Geddes & Alan Gifford (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)

Best Soloist: Jacob Hickson (euphonium) — The University of Huddersfield Brass Band

Best March: The University of Huddersfield Brass Band

Best Percussion Section: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Audience Award: University of York Brass Band





UniBrass Shield Section:

Theatre

Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker & Helen Varley

1. Lancaster University Brass Band (Hugh Streets & Christopher Pollock): 96+48 = 144

2. Southampton University Brass Band (Oliver Picken): 97+45 = 142

3. University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band (Stuart Birnie): 98+43 = 141*

4. Nottingham (Becky Brundrett-Hall & Jonathan Fielden): 95+46 = 141

5. Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band (Dominic Wearne): 94+44 = 138

6. Cambridge University Brass Band (Sam Thackray): 90+45 = 135

7. King's College London Brass Band (Alex Borland): 93+41 = 134*

8. Cardiff University Brass Band (Ianto Williams): 92+42 = 134

9. Keele University Brass Band (Ben Spindler): 91+40 = 131

10. University of Bath Brass Band (Aaron Jones): 89+39 = 128

11. UEA Brass Ensemble (Katy Stone): 88+39 = 127

* Higher music points take precedent

Most Entertaining Band: Lancaster University Brass Band

Best Student Conductor: Oliver Picken (Southampton University Brass Band)

Best Soloist: Luke Barker (cornet) — University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band

Best March: University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band

Best Percussion Section: Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band

Audience Award: Cardiff University Brass Band