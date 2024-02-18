Report & Results: 2024 NEMBBA Contest

Newstead, Unite the Union, Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Dronfield Genquip, Whitwell, Ratby Crescendo and Shirland Training enjoy the weekend at Normanton.

There was an excellent turn out of bands that added to a wonderful atmosphere of inclusion at the annual North East Midlands Brass Band Association (NEMBBA) contest on the weekend.

Expanded to a two-day event at the Post Mill Centre in South Normanton, it saw 30 bands and ensembles perform, including training and unregistered bands who were able to showcase entertainment sets to gain feedback from adjudicator John Roberts as well as put plenty of smiles of everyone's faces of the supportive audience.

John also adjudicated Section 2 and 4 with Alan Morrison in the box for the Championship, First and Third Sections.

Newstead boost

Newstead Brass led by Martin Heartfield gave themselves a huge boost of confidence ahead of the Midlands Regional Championships at the beginning of March with a fine account of Area set-work 'Variations on an Enigma' to retain the title.

It also saw them hold off a strong challenge from Horbury Victoria led by Duncan Beckley, who will also be heartened as they look forward to their top section debuts in Huddersfield in a few weeks' time.

Third place went to Blidworth Welfare as they also look to make a mark at the forthcoming Midlands Area under Gary Perrin.

Speaking about their victory, Newstead said on their Facebook page: "Super proud of our win today. The band have put in a huge amount of work so far, which definitely seems to have paid off!

Also, a massive thumbs up to our solo horn Richard for receiving the Ruth Draper Memorial Trophy for 'Best Tenor Horn'. Lastly, well done to Blidworth and Horbury on their performances and we look forward to the Area Contest in two weeks time."

Unite success

MD Jonathan Beatty completed his busy weekend of contesting in leading Unite the Union to 'High Peak' success in the First Section. The day before he was conducting at the UniBrass Championships in Warwick where he led Huddersfield University to second place.

Close on their heels on the classic Eric Ball challenge was Yorkshire Imperial conducted by Garry Hallas, ensuring that there could be a real battle for the Area honours when they meet at in Huddersfield in a few weeks' time.

Hucknall & Linby also showed good preparation was in hand for the Midlands Area as they ended third.

In form Hatfield

Richard Marshall led the in form Hatfield & Askern Colliery to victory in the Second Section to showcase their credentials ahead of their 'Triptych' challenge at the Yorkshire Area, whilst the Midlands duo of Leicestershire Co-op and Shirland Miners's Welfare were also boosted by their podium finishes.



Dronfield and Whitwell win

Dronfield Genquip took the Third Section title off the number 1 draw playing 'Corineus' to boost their confidence as they seek their first National Finals qualification since 2018 in a few weeks' time in Huddersfield.

Newark continued their good form in second place, with the final podium spot going to reigning Midlands Area Third Section champion Long Eaton.

There was also a super victory for Whitwell Brass in the Fourth Section as they gave they seek their first Area qualification since 2009 in a few eeks time in Corby. Fellow podium finishers Matlock and Moulton 77 will be just as determined though.

Super trainers

A super Training Band section saw the contest debut of Ratby Crescendos as they gave great entertainment alongside Long Eaton Silver Prize, whilst the Unregistered Section saw the fabulous Dronfield Daytime Brass get involved in the event alongside Shirland Training Band.

The results were interspersed with presentations long service awards to members of local bands.

A spokesperson said: "NEMBBA would like to thank the bands and supporters for attending another successful contest and wish all competitors good luck for their performances in Corby or Huddersfield. We look forward to welcoming bands to our November own choice test piece contest and next years' Spring contest."

Super proud of our win today. The band have put in a huge amount of work so far, which definitely seems to have paid off! Newstead Brass

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:

Championship Section:

Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

1. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

2. Horbury Victoria Band (Duncan Beckley)

3. Blidworth Welfare Band (Gary Perrin)

Best Horn: Richard Shaw (Newstead Brass)

Best Euphonium: Michael Dodds (Horbury Victoria)





Section 1:

High Peak (Eric Ball)

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

2. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

3. Hucknall & Linby MC (Paul Whyley)

4. Langley (Cliff Parker)

5. City of Coventry (Lee Woodward)

6. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)

7. Chapeltown Silver Prize (Colum O'Shea)

8. Harborough (Ben Smith)

9. Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)

Best Cornet: Maria Beazer (Unite the Union)





Section 2:

Triptych (Philip Sparke)

Adjudicator: John Roberts

1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)

2. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

3. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)

4. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)

5. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

6. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Luke Pallister)

7. South Yorkshire Police Band (Leigh Baker)

8. Kippax (James Beecham)

9. Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Elizabeth Pearce)

Best soprano: Mike Kilmartin (Hatfield & Askern Colliery)





Section 3:

Corineus (Christopher Bond)

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

1. Dronfield Genquip (David Holling)

2. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)

3. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)

4. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (John Davis)

5. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford))

Best Euphonium. Emma McCormick (Long Eaton Silver Prize)





Section 4:

Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

Adjudicator: John Roberts

1. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)

2. Matlock Band (Chris Banks)

3. Moulton 77 (Kirsty Woodhouse)

4. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)

Best cornet: Christopher Emblen (Whitwell Brass)





Training Band Section:

15 minutes own choice entertainment

Adjudicator: John Roberts

1. Ratby Crescendo Band (Becky Cook)

2. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)

Best instrumentalist: Daniel Rigley (Long Eaton Silver Prize Band)





Unregistered Band Section:

20 minutes own choice entertainment

Adjudicator: John Roberts

1. Shirland Training Band (David Hill)

2. Dronfield Daytime Brass (Roland Spencer)

Best instrumentalist: Jocelyn Trow (Shirland Training Band)

Youngest Player:

(Training, unregistered and Fourth Sections)

Rowan Nicolson (Long Eaton Silver Prize Training Band)