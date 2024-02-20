                 

*
News

Tuba Festival extends application date

Players with a professional ambition have a bit more time to apply for a place on the Scottish International Tuba Festival.

Scottish Festival
  The festival takes place at St Mary's Music School between the 21st & 27th July.

Tuesday, 20 February 2024

        

The Scottish International Tuba Festival has extended its deadline application date for players who wish to enjoy an intensive 7-day course aimed at enhancing their skill set to become a professional player.

The festival will be hosted at St Mary's Music School between the 21st & 27th July and is specifically aimed at advanced level performers. It is sponsored by Buffet Crampon.

Benefit

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have already had a great take-up and want to ensure that players can really benefit from an intensive course with professional leadership."

The week will feature lessons, masterclasses and workshops on areas such as orchestral, solo and improvisation playing, pedagogy, wellbeing and innovation.

The tutors will be John Whitener of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Mark Reynolds of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Danielle Price the outstanding soloist and improvisor.

Immediate deadline

Applications to attend should be made by video.

To find out more go to: www.scottishtubafestival.com

        

Tuba Festival extends application date

