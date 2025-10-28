                 

Gregson at 80 in Scotland

Music by and chosen by the acclaimed composer will be performed at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland this evening.

Gregson
  Edward Gregson will be the soloists for his 'Nocturne' (Image: Katy Bridgestock)

Tuesday, 28 October 2025

        

The 80th birthday celebrations for compeer Edward Gregson will continue this evening (Tuesday 28th October — 7.30pm) in Glasgow, with 'A Scottish Brass Spectacular' concert featuring the cooperation band and RCS Brass, at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Trumpet of the Angels

Led by conductors Katrina Marzella-Wheeler, John Logan and Mark Reynolds the evening will not only showcase the composer's works such as the immense 'Trumpet of the Angels' and the 'Nocturne' from his 'Concertante for Piano and Brass Band' with him at the keyboard, but also other significant compositions from the likes of Thea Musgrave ('Variations') and Joseph Horovitz ('Music Hall Variations').

There will also be a premiere of Andrew Babu Jacob's 'Opening Fanfare', whilst the featured soloists will be Whitburn Band's solo horn player Andrew Macmillan in Gregson's 'Three Gods' Horn Concerto and Hedley Benson of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Youth addition

There will be a pre-talk at 6.30pm given by Edward Gregson alongside the cooperation band Youth Band conducted by Stephanie Kennedy.

Speaking about the evening, Katrina Maerzeela-Wheeler told 4BR: "This is something of a Scottish 'Gregson's Choice', with Eddie delighted to select works by Thea Musgrave and Jospeh Horovitz, two composer he has admired greatly throughout his career.

The world premiere of Andrew Babu Jacob's 'Opening Fanfare' has been specially commissioned for the event and has a Gregson flavour to it as part of the celebration.

Inspired

Katrina added: "This concert brings students, professionals, music-lovers and creative partners into one shared space to honour a composer whose work has inspired generations.

Our shared finale, 'The Trumpets of the Angels' with the RCS Brass promises to bring the house down and it is a wonderful gesture by Eddie to share his pre-concert talk with the cooperation Youth Band who will perform one of his earliest works, 'Music for Greenwich'.

This concert brings students, professionals, music-lovers and creative partners into one shared space to honour a composer whose work has inspired generationsKatrina Marzella-Wheeler

Deeply honoured

In looking forward to the evening Edward Gregson added: "I'm deeply honoured by this wonderful occasion It is a celebration of my and others music and I can't wait for that finale — and what promises to be a real biblical epic of 'The Trumpets of the Angels'."

Tickets:


Tuesday 28th October (7.30pm)
Stevenson Hall, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Glasgow
Pre-concert talk at 6:30pm with Edward Gregson in conversation with John Logan

Tickets:
https://www.rcs.ac.uk/whats-on/

        

Gregson

