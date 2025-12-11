Judges announced for 2026 National Youth Championships

Anna Wilby, Christopher Bond, Stephanie Kennedy, Lauren Chinn, Daniel Brooks and Ailsa Russell (above) will be making the decisions at the National Youth Championships next March.

Brass Bands England has announced the panel of adjudicators for the 2026 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The 'Youth Champs' take place on Saturday 28th March at King Edward's School, Birmingham.

Showcase and Blue Riband

The non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase Section will receive constructive, developmental feedback from performer, arranger and conductor Anna Wilby and conductor and composer Christopher Bond. The duo will also adjudicate the Blue-Riband Yamaha Championship Section.

Performance and Challenge

Ensembles in the Performance Section will be assessed by Leyland Band MD, Daniel Brooks and the cooperation band flugel player and conductor Stephanie Kennedy.

The newly introduced Challenge Section will be adjudicated by Flowers Band flugel star Lauren Chinn and well-known educator, youth music specialist and former Cory Band horn player Ailsa Russell.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Speaking about the event and judges, Jess Wilson, BBE Events Manager said: "We are delighted to welcome such an accomplished and inspiring panel for the 2026 Youth Champs. Their collective experience will ensure that every band receives high-quality, supportive feedback, helping to inspire and develop the next generation of brass band musicians."

Entries closed

Band entry to Youth Champs 2026 is now closed. The schedule of participating bands will be released in early 2026 and audience tickets will be on sale from Monday 23rd February via the Brass Bands England website.