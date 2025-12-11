                 

rooms4groups has European Championship deals ready to go

The hotel specialists have plenty of great deals for people heading to Linz for the European Championships next year.

Linz
  rooms4groups has plenty of great deals to offer

Thursday, 11 December 2025

        

The 2026 European Brass Band Championships official hotel partner, rooms4groups has announced that they have secured exclusive hotel deals for the event in Linz.

Worldwide

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to be actively involved in this iconic brass band event — once that attracts the champion bands of European and supporters and fans from across the world.

We are also delighted to be able to provide hotels close to the venue, within budget, and ready for people to book."

Simple

They added: "It's simple! You give us your dates and room requirements, and we will offer you a specially negotiated deal to suit your budget and your needs and then work with your chosen hotel on your behalf and deal with all aspects of your booking completely hassle-free!

You just deal with our friendly team — we do all the work with the hotels on your behalf; rooming lists, dietary requirements, rehearsal spaces — everything!

And best of all, our services are completely FREE!"

Find out more:


https://rooms4groups.co.uk/contact-us/

        

