Regional Championship borrowing rules confirmed

Bands in Sections 1-4 will be able to borrow players to boost their chances of National Championship qualification.

It has been confirmed following the recent Regional Forum hosted by Kapitol Promotions Ltd, that changes to borrowing rules trialled in 2025 have now been made permanent for the 2026 Regional Championships series.

Changes:



These changes are effective from 1 January 2026.

Rule 8c:



For the Regional Championships only, bands competing in sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 are

allowed to borrow up to two players, regardless of reason. The borrowed player/players must be registered with an accredited Registry (BBP/Scottish Registry) and can be registered with any band in any region of Great Britain.

The borrowed player/players can be from another band in the same section or section below the borrowing band

Section 1 bands can borrow from bands nationally graded Section 1 or below.

Section 2 bands can borrow from bands nationally graded Section 2 or below.

Section 3 bands can borrow from bands nationally graded Section 3 or below.

Section 4 bands can borrow from bands nationally graded Section 4 only.

Rule 8d:



A player may play with a maximum of three bands in the Regional Championships

series i.e. a player can play with their own band and play as a borrowed player for two other bands.

The only exception is for the application of the provisions of Rule 15.

Rule 8e remains the same:



A player may play with only ONE band in any ONE series of Finals Championships. The only exception is for the application of the provisions of Rule 15.