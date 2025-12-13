Report & Results: 2025 Christmas Whit Friday

Diggle and Dobcross Youth get an early Christmas prezzie contest bonus on a night of festive fun in Delph.

The first ever Christmas Whit Friday Contest evening in Delph has been hailed as a huge success after over 300 musicians entertained packed audiences at three pubs in the famous banding village.

Incredible event

Speaking to 4BR, contest organiser, Paul Lovatt-Cooper said: "It was an incredible event — and my thanks go to everyone who took part and the hundreds that packed into the venues to offer their support.

The music making was fantastic but it was the community atmosphere that made it all the more special."

Each band played at 20-minute Christmas set at The White Lion, The Swan and The Old Bell Inn public houses, with the Youth bands will performing a 10-minute programme.

Paul added: "Thank you so much to all the bands who performed an absolutely fantastic Christmas musical extravaganza. Merry Christmas everybody and a happy New Year!"

Prizes

The audiences and judges (locally based television actors John Henshaw, William Ash and Andy Moore) gave an even 50/50 split of marks to crown the first ever Christmas Whit Friday winner, Diggle Band. They enjoyed an early Christmas stocking filler cash bonus of £1,000.

The Youth Award of £600 went to Dobcross Youth Band.

Results:

Senior:



1. Diggle Band — £1000

2. Ashton under Lyne — £400

3. Delph — £300

4. Friezland — £100

5. Greenfield — £100

Youth:



1. Dobcross Youth- £600

2. Delph Youth Band — £300

3. Oldham Schools — £100

4. Junior Blast — £100

Youngest Player: Junior Blast — £100