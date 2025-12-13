                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2025 Christmas Whit Friday

Diggle and Dobcross Youth get an early Christmas prezzie contest bonus on a night of festive fun in Delph.

whit friday
  The first ever Christmas Whit Friday event was hailed as a huge success

Saturday, 13 December 2025

        

The first ever Christmas Whit Friday Contest evening in Delph has been hailed as a huge success after over 300 musicians entertained packed audiences at three pubs in the famous banding village.

Incredible event

Speaking to 4BR, contest organiser, Paul Lovatt-Cooper said: "It was an incredible event — and my thanks go to everyone who took part and the hundreds that packed into the venues to offer their support.

The music making was fantastic but it was the community atmosphere that made it all the more special."

Each band played at 20-minute Christmas set at The White Lion, The Swan and The Old Bell Inn public houses, with the Youth bands will performing a 10-minute programme.

Paul added: "Thank you so much to all the bands who performed an absolutely fantastic Christmas musical extravaganza. Merry Christmas everybody and a happy New Year!"

Prizes

The audiences and judges (locally based television actors John Henshaw, William Ash and Andy Moore) gave an even 50/50 split of marks to crown the first ever Christmas Whit Friday winner, Diggle Band. They enjoyed an early Christmas stocking filler cash bonus of £1,000.

The Youth Award of £600 went to Dobcross Youth Band.

Results:

Senior:


1. Diggle Band — £1000
2. Ashton under Lyne — £400
3. Delph — £300
4. Friezland — £100
5. Greenfield — £100

Youth:


1. Dobcross Youth- £600
2. Delph Youth Band — £300
3. Oldham Schools — £100
4. Junior Blast — £100

Youngest Player: Junior Blast — £100

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

whit friday

Report & Results: 2025 Christmas Whit Friday

December 13 • Diggle and Dobcross Youth get an early Christmas prezzie contest bonus on a night of festive fun in Delph.

National Youth Championships

Judges announced for 2026 National Youth Championships

December 11 • Anna Wilby, Christopher Bond, Stephanie Kennedy, Lauren Chinn, Daniel Brooks and Ailsa Russell (above) will be making the decisions at the National Youth Championships next March.

Brass Matters

Podcast: Brass Matters — The Centre of Things Part 1

December 11 • Join John Wallace and friends as they discuss his latest musical project.

rules

Regional Championship borrowing rules confirmed

December 11 • Bands in Sections 1-4 will be able to borrow players to boost their chances of National Championship qualification.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Petworth Town Band

December 9 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, BASS TROMBONE and TUBA. We are a very active band with an inspirational MD Paula Streeter. Concerts are planned for next year and we would welcome you to join us

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 9 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.

Flookburgh band

December 9 • Flookburgh Band Vacancy ........ Musical Director . . We are newly promoted to the Second Section and looking for an inspirational Musical Director to lead us forward!. Concerts: 5 main concerts per year + summer engagements . .

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top