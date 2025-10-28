                 

*
banner

News

Foden's to premiere new Paul Mealor work at leading festival

Foden's will give the world premiere of 'Tranquil Abiding' at St Asaph Cathedral as part of the North Wales International Music Festival.

Paul Mealor
  Paul Mealor is the Artistic Director of the North Wales International Music Festival

Tuesday, 28 October 2025

        

Composer Paul Mealor LVO CStJ FRSE has told 4BR that he is thrilled that Foden's Band will help celebrate his 50th birthday next month with the world premiere of his long awaited latest major work for the brass band medium.

The Sandbach band will perform 'Tranquil Abiding' at St Asaph Cathedral on Saturday 29th November (7.00pm) as part of its concert contribution to the North Wales International Music Festival — founded by the celebrated composer William Mathias in 1972.

In his role as Artistic Director, Mealor has followed in his former tutor's footsteps, further enhancing the critical acclaim for the classical music event by increasing its musical scope and outreach.

Focused meditation

'Tranquil Abiding', often referred to as 'Shamatha' in Buddhist traditions, signifies a state of peaceful and calm mental stillness, achieved through focused meditation, where the mind rests peacefully and without agitation.

The composer told 4BR: "The term has always resonated with me particularly during my long, regular walks into, around and along the amazingly beautiful woodlands, mountains and streams of North Wales at night lit only by the stars.

It's during these walks that my meditative focus is at its most emotive and I am at one with the 'it' that surrounds us."

Vision

He added: "Often on these walks and meditations I am reminded of the American poet, James Agee's pantheistic vision of the natural world and the stars above, 'Sure on this Shining Night' which conjures a serene and harmonious image of a summer night, illuminated by celestial bodies and bathed in kindness.

The poem evokes a sense of peace and tranquillity as nature heals and the earth is rejuvenated."

Three movements

Mealor revealed that the 18-minute work is divided into three movements with each headed by a line from the Agee poem.

The opening, a canticle, 'Shining Night' sets a scene lit only by the serenity of the stars, before a relentless toccata 'High Summer Holds the Earth' coloured by the medieval Marian hymn, 'Ave maris stella' leads into a meditative final movement — a chorale which he says is "the emotional heart of the work.

As a former baritone player (later euphonium) the work starts on an instrument he says "is still somewhat overlooked" and ends quietly — "the stars above and the great mystery beyond." It is dedicated to the composer's friends Mario and Gill Kreft.

It's during these walks that my meditative focus is at its most emotive and I am at one with the 'it' that surrounds usPaul Mealor

Programme

The concert programme led by Michael Fowles will also see the first performance of a revised version of 'The Callender March' by Percy Fletcher, as well 'Vivat Regina' by William Mathias, 'A Welsh Fantasy' by Gordon Langford and 'Sospan Fach' by Gareth Wood, as well as reprise of the band's Brass in Concert programme.

Tickets and further information:


https://nwimf.com/en

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gregson

Gregson at 80 in Scotland

October 28 • Music by and chosen by the acclaimed composer will be performed at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland this evening.

Paul Mealor

Foden's to premiere new Paul Mealor work at leading festival

October 28 • Foden's will give the world premiere of 'Tranquil Abiding' at St Asaph Cathedral as part of the North Wales International Music Festival.

Harry Porthouse

Porthouse reprise at Leyland

October 28 • Harry Porthouse takes over the principal cornet seat at Leyland Band from Lewis Barton — following in his father's footsteps.

Tredeagr Band

New addition to Tredegar tuba team

October 28 • Edward Falloon, the principal tuba of the National Youth Orchestra joins the bass section at the Welsh Champion.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 28 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied Christmas season ahead. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Lostock Hall Brass Band

October 27 • Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, North West 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29 Near Preston

Olney Brass

October 27 • Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up: Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top