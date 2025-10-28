Foden's to premiere new Paul Mealor work at leading festival

Foden's will give the world premiere of 'Tranquil Abiding' at St Asaph Cathedral as part of the North Wales International Music Festival.

Composer Paul Mealor LVO CStJ FRSE has told 4BR that he is thrilled that Foden's Band will help celebrate his 50th birthday next month with the world premiere of his long awaited latest major work for the brass band medium.

The Sandbach band will perform 'Tranquil Abiding' at St Asaph Cathedral on Saturday 29th November (7.00pm) as part of its concert contribution to the North Wales International Music Festival — founded by the celebrated composer William Mathias in 1972.

In his role as Artistic Director, Mealor has followed in his former tutor's footsteps, further enhancing the critical acclaim for the classical music event by increasing its musical scope and outreach.

Focused meditation

'Tranquil Abiding', often referred to as 'Shamatha' in Buddhist traditions, signifies a state of peaceful and calm mental stillness, achieved through focused meditation, where the mind rests peacefully and without agitation.

The composer told 4BR: "The term has always resonated with me particularly during my long, regular walks into, around and along the amazingly beautiful woodlands, mountains and streams of North Wales at night lit only by the stars.

It's during these walks that my meditative focus is at its most emotive and I am at one with the 'it' that surrounds us."

Vision

He added: "Often on these walks and meditations I am reminded of the American poet, James Agee's pantheistic vision of the natural world and the stars above, 'Sure on this Shining Night' which conjures a serene and harmonious image of a summer night, illuminated by celestial bodies and bathed in kindness.

The poem evokes a sense of peace and tranquillity as nature heals and the earth is rejuvenated."

Three movements

Mealor revealed that the 18-minute work is divided into three movements with each headed by a line from the Agee poem.

The opening, a canticle, 'Shining Night' sets a scene lit only by the serenity of the stars, before a relentless toccata 'High Summer Holds the Earth' coloured by the medieval Marian hymn, 'Ave maris stella' leads into a meditative final movement — a chorale which he says is "the emotional heart of the work.

As a former baritone player (later euphonium) the work starts on an instrument he says "is still somewhat overlooked" and ends quietly — "the stars above and the great mystery beyond." It is dedicated to the composer's friends Mario and Gill Kreft.

It's during these walks that my meditative focus is at its most emotive and I am at one with the 'it' that surrounds us Paul Mealor

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Programme

The concert programme led by Michael Fowles will also see the first performance of a revised version of 'The Callender March' by Percy Fletcher, as well 'Vivat Regina' by William Mathias, 'A Welsh Fantasy' by Gordon Langford and 'Sospan Fach' by Gareth Wood, as well as reprise of the band's Brass in Concert programme.

Tickets and further information:



https://nwimf.com/en