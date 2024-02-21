Slide Action to record debut album

The award winning Slide Action trombone quartet will record their debut album as part of the 35th anniversary celebrations of the NMC Recording label.

The award-winning Slide Action Quartet has spoken of their delight that they will soon record their debut album with NMC Recordings.

It will feature debut recordings of music commissioned from composers Alex Paxton, Laura Jurd, Ryan Latimer, Joanna Ward, Benny Rex Vernon, Jamie Tweed, and Emily Hall, and is due to release in October.

Interludes

The ensemble told 4BR that the album, which is yet to be named, will also feature specially composed or arranged 'interludes' to tie the new works together, presenting an album with a unified arc and story, rather than a collection of different music.

The quartet has enjoyed widespread critical and competitive acclaim — winning the Royal Overseas League Mixed Ensemble Competition as well as Britten Pears Young Artists and being featured in the 2022 Aldeburgh Festival.

35th anniversary celebrations

The new album will form part of NMC's 35th anniversary celebrations and will see them appear at their birthday event at the Spitalfields Music Festival in July.

Speaking about the release, Eleanor Wilson, Creative Director, NMC Recordings told 4BR: "We are delighted to be working with Slide Action on their debut album as part of our Artist Series.

The ensemble create an incredible sound and we admire their commitment to commissioning and performing works by contemporary composers. This will be a fantastic addition to our award-winning catalogue of contemporary classical music from Britain and Ireland."

New music

In response, Josh Cirtina, artistic director of Slide Action and bass trombonist of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra told 4BR: "As an ensemble committed to discovering new music, we could not be happier about this collaboration with NMC.

They have championed the work of British composers for 35 years and we are genuinely honoured to be part of their story going forward."

Busy 2024

In 2024 the group will also provide masterclasses at several UK conservatoires, give debut performances at the Wooler Arts Festival and the Spitalfields Festival, and will return to the British Trombone Festival in October.

The members of Slide Action, Benny Vernon, Huw Evans, Jamie Tweed and Josh Cirtina are all professional trombonists working with orchestras, bands and shows all across the UK and Europe, and are supported by Denis Wick Products.