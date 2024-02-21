Nominations open for BBE Awards

The nomination process for the 2024 Brass Bands England awards is now open — with a new Green Hero up for grabs.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has opened its nomination process for its 2024 Awards.

The annual awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made an exceptional contribution to brass banding.

Changes

This year BBE has made a couple of changes The Lifetime Achievement Award will be selected by a board of individuals. Meanwhile, a new Green Hero Award is dedicated to individuals and organisations who have taken great strides within the past year to make their banding more eco-friendly.

The six categories are as follows:

Band Project of the Year

Brass Band Conductor (supported by the Brass Band Conductors' Association)

Green Hero

Outstanding Contribution

Services to Youth

Young Bandsperson

More information:

More information on the individual awards can be found on the Awards page at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/awards

Following feedback from the Brass Band Conference 2023, BBE are now asking nominators to provide a photo of their nominee on their voting form.

Should the person be shortlisted, this will be used in promotion and a special presentation during this year's Ceremony.

How to make a nomination:

Nominations can be made online until midnight on Monday 13th May, via the Awards nomination form.

https://airtable.com/appveku6d2EWSbqUc/shrLQj8atReSp6S2l