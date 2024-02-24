George Lloyd symphonies get box set release

Two new box sets of the symphonies of composer George Lloyd are being released in April.

The George Lloyd Society has announced that that they are to release box set of the Symphonies of the Cornish composer.

Lloyd was born in St Ives in 1913 and found international acclaim at the age of 21 with his opera 'Iernin'.

However, after the war his music fell out of favour, especially at the BBC who felt his adherence to lyrical melody, tonal harmony and traditional structural forms was at odds with the progressive era.

Re-evaluated

It took the later parts of his life for his work to be re-evaluated, with the composer writing acclaimed compositions for the brass band medium in 'Royal Parks' (1983), 'Diversions on a Bass Theme' (1986); 'English Heritage' (1988); 'King's Messenger' (1993). He died in July 1998.

His Symphonies No.1 to No.6 will be released with A4 study scores on 5th April, followed by Symphonies No.7 — No.10 on 10th April. They are performed by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra and Albany Symphony Orchestra.

Amazon

Pre-orders of each boxset will be available on Amazon.