Foden's Youth to welcome Dutch friends

Foden's Youth Band will welcome Brassband Pro Rege B-Band from the Netherlands later this year to enjoy joint rehearsals before giving a concert at Sandbach School on Sunday 28th April (2.00pm).

Brassband Pro Rege is based in Heerenveen in the north of the country. Formed in 1924 the organisation comprises a senior First Division level A-band and Fifth Division B-band.

The A-band, conducted by Anne van der Berg has been successful at the annual Dutch National Championships, whilst the B-band is an enthusiastic group of musicians mainly aged between 9 and 16. They are conducted by Hendry van Loo.

Foden's Youth Band meet 10 times per year in Sandbach on a Sunday morning (9:45am-1:15pm) and give concerts two or three times a year. The band welcomes brass and percussion players aged 21 or under who have reached a minimum standard of Grade 5.

The two bands will feature in the concert on Sunday 28th April in the theatre at Sandbach School, Crewe Road (CW11 3NS).

Tickets are priced at £3 for adults and free for under 16s.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Brassband Pro Rege's B-Band fundraising efforts towards the costs of their visit to the UK.

www.proregeheerenveen.nl

www.fodensband.co.uk/youth