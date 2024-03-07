                 

*
banner

News

RNCM opens doors to musical history

There is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the amazing RNCM collection of historic musical instruments, artefacts and curiosities — including part of Beethoven's shroud and a great bass trombone.

trombone
  The Buccin bass trombone (above) is part of the collection (Image: Copyright RNCM)

Thursday, 07 March 2024

        

The Royal Northern College of Music collection of historic musical instruments will be made open to the general public for free for two days next week.

It contains an amazing selection of instruments, artefacts and curiosities — some dating back over 500 years.

Monday and Wednesday

As part of National Lottery 'Open Week' initiative, groups of up to four people with proof of purchase of a National Lottery game can visit the museum free of charge on Monday 11th March and Wednesday 13th March, from 1.30 — 4.30pm (date of lottery draw or ticket purchase is not relevant).

The oldest item in the collection is a 15th century virginal, and among the most valuable is a Stradivari violin piccolo from 1685.

There are also instruments from all over the world, from African gunibris and Japanese drums to Indian sitars, French pochettes (pocket fiddles), and a Tibetan human bone trumpet.

Beethoven and bass trom

There is also a 'memento mori' pendant containing a lock of Mendelssohn's gold threaded hair, a reputed fragment of Beethoven's shroud, a cast of the left hand of Polish composer Frederic Chopin and a Buccin bass trombone with a Tim Burtonesque dragonhead (above).

Archive & Museum Manager Heather Roberts said the two days offer a remarkable opportunity to see musical history first hand.

"The instruments and memorabilia are astounding. I'm so excited to share these special stories with National Lottery players. Music making is in Manchester's heritage."

Visitors on National Lottery Open Week will also receive a free notebook and be treated to a special soundtrack of historic performances by RNCM alumni, which have recently been digitised as part of an ongoing £206,000 conservation project.

The RNCM 'Collection of Historic Musical Instruments' is one of 13 special sites around Manchester and Salford that form the Hidden Network of small but spectacular museums, libraries, and historic buildings housing rare collections, displays, exhibitions, and events.

There is also a 'memento mori' pendant containing a lock of Mendelssohn's gold threaded hair, a reputed fragment of Beethoven's shroud, a cast of the left hand of Polish composer Frederic Chopin and a Buccin bass trombone4BR

More information

The museum is currently open from 12-1pm on Mondays and Thursdays ahead of the RNCM's Lunchtimes concerts (term time only), when admission to the collection is free (no concert ticket purchase required).

The Lunchtimes series of concerts feature student performances in the conservatoire's dramatic Concert Hall; tickets start at £2.50 including booking fee and are available via the website at www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/events.

Private viewings by arrangement are also available on request.

Full opening hours can be found at: www.rncm.ac.uk/research/resources/collection

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foden

Free tickets on offer for Foden's

March 7 • The National Champion is offering free tickets for under 18's for their concert in Congleton later this month.

trombone

RNCM opens doors to musical history

March 7 • There is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the amazing RNCM collection of historic musical instruments, artefacts and curiosities — including part of Beethoven's shroud and a great bass trombone.

bbe week

BBE launches Brass Band Week

March 7 • Bands can get help to promote everything that is good about what they do for events they want to promote to the public in July.

Perth

Perth to welcome 50 Scottish banding clans

March 7 • 50 bands and ensembles will head to Perth this weekend for the Scottish Championships.

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Saturday 9 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 9 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 10 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Sunday 10 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Sunday 10 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Vacancies »

Cadishead Public Band

March 7 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Trombone player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use. Players of other instruments will be welcome.

Chinnor Silver

March 6 • We are starting a Community band for players of all abilities who fancy coming along for a blow and meet/make friends in a relaxed, friendly environment . Maybe you are a retired player, shift worker or just around in the day. If so contact us asap!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 6 • CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our fabulous cornet section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top