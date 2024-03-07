RNCM opens doors to musical history

There is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the amazing RNCM collection of historic musical instruments, artefacts and curiosities — including part of Beethoven's shroud and a great bass trombone.

The Royal Northern College of Music collection of historic musical instruments will be made open to the general public for free for two days next week.

It contains an amazing selection of instruments, artefacts and curiosities — some dating back over 500 years.

Monday and Wednesday

As part of National Lottery 'Open Week' initiative, groups of up to four people with proof of purchase of a National Lottery game can visit the museum free of charge on Monday 11th March and Wednesday 13th March, from 1.30 — 4.30pm (date of lottery draw or ticket purchase is not relevant).

The oldest item in the collection is a 15th century virginal, and among the most valuable is a Stradivari violin piccolo from 1685.

There are also instruments from all over the world, from African gunibris and Japanese drums to Indian sitars, French pochettes (pocket fiddles), and a Tibetan human bone trumpet.

Beethoven and bass trom

There is also a 'memento mori' pendant containing a lock of Mendelssohn's gold threaded hair, a reputed fragment of Beethoven's shroud, a cast of the left hand of Polish composer Frederic Chopin and a Buccin bass trombone with a Tim Burtonesque dragonhead (above).

Archive & Museum Manager Heather Roberts said the two days offer a remarkable opportunity to see musical history first hand.

"The instruments and memorabilia are astounding. I'm so excited to share these special stories with National Lottery players. Music making is in Manchester's heritage."

Visitors on National Lottery Open Week will also receive a free notebook and be treated to a special soundtrack of historic performances by RNCM alumni, which have recently been digitised as part of an ongoing £206,000 conservation project.

The RNCM 'Collection of Historic Musical Instruments' is one of 13 special sites around Manchester and Salford that form the Hidden Network of small but spectacular museums, libraries, and historic buildings housing rare collections, displays, exhibitions, and events.

There is also a 'memento mori' pendant containing a lock of Mendelssohn's gold threaded hair, a reputed fragment of Beethoven's shroud, a cast of the left hand of Polish composer Frederic Chopin and a Buccin bass trombone 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

More information

The museum is currently open from 12-1pm on Mondays and Thursdays ahead of the RNCM's Lunchtimes concerts (term time only), when admission to the collection is free (no concert ticket purchase required).

The Lunchtimes series of concerts feature student performances in the conservatoire's dramatic Concert Hall; tickets start at £2.50 including booking fee and are available via the website at www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/events.

Private viewings by arrangement are also available on request.

Full opening hours can be found at: www.rncm.ac.uk/research/resources/collection