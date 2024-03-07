Free tickets on offer for Foden's

The National Champion is offering free tickets for under 18's for their concert in Congleton later this month.

As part of their ongoing Youth Development Policy, National Champion Foden's is to offer free tickets to those aged under 18 for a forthcoming concert on the 21st March at Congleton Town Hall (7.30pm).

The concert will feature a reprise of the band's fun packed Brass in Concert programmes 'Adventures of Robin Hood' as well as 'Prince Ali — From Rags to Riches' which were premiered by the band at the 2022 and 2023 events.

Supporting youth

Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are passionate about encouraging the next generation of brass band player and supporters and so we're delighted that we're able to offer free tickets for this concert.

We want to inspire young musicians and adding this initiative to our other Youth outreach projects with hopefully help."

Tickets:

Tickets can be obtained at: via https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens