                 

*
banner

News

Free tickets on offer for Foden's

The National Champion is offering free tickets for under 18's for their concert in Congleton later this month.

Foden
  The band will be showcasing their last two Brass in Concert programmes

Thursday, 07 March 2024

        

As part of their ongoing Youth Development Policy, National Champion Foden's is to offer free tickets to those aged under 18 for a forthcoming concert on the 21st March at Congleton Town Hall (7.30pm).

The concert will feature a reprise of the band's fun packed Brass in Concert programmes 'Adventures of Robin Hood' as well as 'Prince Ali — From Rags to Riches' which were premiered by the band at the 2022 and 2023 events.

Supporting youth

Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are passionate about encouraging the next generation of brass band player and supporters and so we're delighted that we're able to offer free tickets for this concert.

We want to inspire young musicians and adding this initiative to our other Youth outreach projects with hopefully help."

Tickets:

Tickets can be obtained at: via https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foden

Free tickets on offer for Foden's

March 7 • The National Champion is offering free tickets for under 18's for their concert in Congleton later this month.

trombone

RNCM opens doors to musical history

March 7 • There is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the amazing RNCM collection of historic musical instruments, artefacts and curiosities — including part of Beethoven's shroud and a great bass trombone.

bbe week

BBE launches Brass Band Week

March 7 • Bands can get help to promote everything that is good about what they do for events they want to promote to the public in July.

Perth

Perth to welcome 50 Scottish banding clans

March 7 • 50 bands and ensembles will head to Perth this weekend for the Scottish Championships.

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Saturday 9 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 9 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 10 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Sunday 10 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Sunday 10 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Vacancies »

Cadishead Public Band

March 7 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Trombone player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use. Players of other instruments will be welcome.

Chinnor Silver

March 6 • We are starting a Community band for players of all abilities who fancy coming along for a blow and meet/make friends in a relaxed, friendly environment . Maybe you are a retired player, shift worker or just around in the day. If so contact us asap!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 6 • CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our fabulous cornet section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top