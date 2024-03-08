Report & Results: 2024 BBNI Brass in Concert

New entertainment champions are crowned at Fivemiletown as Downshire Brass, Roughan Silver and Wellington Memorial Silver Bands take the honours.

Brass Bands Northern Ireland returned to the Valley Hotel in Fivemiletown in County Tyrone last weekend to host its popular Brass in Concert weekend.

Friday night saw four bands provide an enjoyable informal concert. It featured Enniskillen Royal Grammar School Band and Churchill Silver Band both led by Stephen Magee, Ballyreagh Silver Band conducted by Noel Trimble and Murley Silver with Stephen Crooks.

Each performed varied programmes to an appreciative audience to offer a great start to the weekend of music making.

Saturday saw thirteen bands in entertainment contest mode across three sections, with Alan Fernie the adjudicator to impress with their musical content and BBC NI's Southwest correspondent Julian Fowler judging the entertainment factor.

Wellington win

It all kicked off with a super Third Section event with Wellington Memorial Silver Band taking the honours and President's Trophy under Stephen Cairns. Dungannon was second with Poyntzpass in third ahead of St Mark's Silver.

Dungannon Silver's Amy Wilson secured the 'Best Soloist' prize for a classy rendition of 'What a Wonderful World' with the band also lifting the 'Best March' prize for Henry Fillmore's rarely heard, 'The Footlifter'.

However, it was Wellington who took the honours heading both the music and entertainment categories to take the title for the first time since 2019.

Roughan return

Roughan Silver Band also returned to the top step of the podium as the 2020 champion took the Second Section honours and the G.R. White & Son Ltd Trophy under Stephen Crooks. Defending champion CWA Brass was runner-up with Comnber Brass in third ahead of Ballyduff Silver.

Roughan's excellent 'Circle of Life' themed programme saw them top both elements to secure a fine victory to make it three wins in a row following wins at the BBLNI Spring Festival and NIBA Second Section contest last year.

They opened with 'Circle of Life' followed by 'Over the Rainbow' featuring soloist Norman Donaldson, the march, 'The Contemptibles', the 'Those Maginficent Men in their Flying Machines' and 'The Lion King'.

Bert Shaw's stylish performance of Hoagy Carmichael's 'Stardust' with CWA Brass saw him deservedly claim the 'Best Soloist', with Ballyduff's swaggering rendition of 'The New Colonial' taking the prize for 'Best March'.

Downshire roll back the clock

There was also a new champion crowned in the Championship Section as Downshire Brass claimed the honours and the Vice President's Trophy for the first time since 2016, led by Michael Alcorn.

The packed audience enjoyed a series of excellent performances from the five contenders with Downshire Brass securing victory by topping both the music and entertainment elements with a super 'Sounds of the 70s' themed programme.

It saw the NIBA champion go full 'Life on Mars' mode in retro outfits much to the amusement of all as they matched their fine playing with clever entertainment in a set arranged by their MD.

It saw them open with the Curtis Mayfield hit, 'Move on Up' followed by 'We've Only Just Begun' featuring soloist Brendan Coyle. ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' led in the great Barbara Streisand hit 'Evergreen' featuring soloist Joe Stewart, before they closed with 'Copacabana' and Stevie Wonder's 'You Are the Sunshine of My Life'.

Defending champion 1st Old Boys couldn't quite make it four wins in arow at the event as they came runner-up, with former champion Laganvale in third.

Hearts and souls

Speaking about their success Downshire Brass said they had "poured their hearts and souls"into the programme as they took the time to give a "massive thanks"to their MD.

There was a tough decision for Alan Fernie to make with the destination of the 'Best Soloist' award with each bands featuring excellent spotlight performers.

In the end the award went to Murley's soprano star James Cook for his polished performance of Christpoher Bond's 'Over the Horizon'. Third Carrickfergus Band took home the 'Best March' prize for their thumping rendition of 'The President'.

Two fantastic days

Speaking about a fine event, a spokesperson for the organisers said: "It really was two fantastic days of entertainment provided by the bands in concert and contest modes, with entertainment adjudicator Julian Fowler particularly impressed by the creativity of the performances presented.

Brass Bands Northern Ireland would like to thank the team at the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown for all their assistance over the weekend, as well as to the volunteers without whom the event could not have happened.

All the performance can be enjoyed at:

https://www.facebook.com/brassbandsnorthernireland

Results:

Championship Section:

Music Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

Entertainment Adjudicator: Julian Fowler

Music/Entertainment = Total

1. Downshire Brass (Michael Alcorn): 10/10 = 20

2. 1st Old Boys Silver Band (Jonathan Corry): 8/9 = 17

3. Laganvale Metal Technology Band (Keith Anderson): 9/6 = 15

4. Third Carrickfergus Band (Brian Connolly): 7/7 = 14

5. Murley Silver Band (Stephen Crooks): 6/8 = 14

Most Entertaining Band: Downshire Brass

Best Soloist: James Cooke (Murley Silver)

Best March: Third Carrickfergus (The President)





Second Section:

Music Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

Entertainment Adjudicator: Julian Fowler

Music/Entertainment = Total

1. Roughan Silver Band (Stephen Crooks): 10/10 = 20

2. CWA Brass (Gary Proctor): 9/8 = 17

3. Comber Silver Band (Paul Hamilton): 8/7 = 15

4. Ballyduff Silver Band (William Hill) 6*/9 = 15

*1 point deducted for running over time limit

Most Entertaining Band: Roughan Silver Band

Best Soloist: Bert Shaw (CWA Brass)

Best March: Ballyduff Silver (The New Colonial)





Third Section:

Music Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

Entertainment Adjudicator: Julian Fowler

Music/Entertainment = Total

1. Wellington Memorial Silver Band (Stephen Cairns): 10/10 = 20

2. Dungannon Silver Band (Keith Anderson): 9/9 = 18

3. Poyntzpass Silver Band (Stanley Lutton): 8/7 = 15

4. St Mark's Silver Band (Bob Quick): 7/8 = 15

Most Entertaining Band: Wellington Memorial Silver Band

Best Soloist: Amy Wilson (Dungannon Silver)

Best March: Dungannon Silver (The Footlifter)

