Hood enjoys San Antonio visit

Jamie Hood has been working with the San Antonio Band in Texas as they prepare for their return to the National Championships.

  Jamie Hood enjoyed his visit to the band

Friday, 08 March 2024

        

The San Antonio Brass Band has just enjoyed linking up with Besson and Denis Wick artist Jamie Hood.

Jamie has been working with the band as they prepare for their appearance at the forthcoming North American Brass Band Championships in Huntsville, Alabama in April.

He gave a masterclass at the trumpet studio of Dr. Oswaldo Zapata at the University of Texas in San Antonio followed by a sectional session with the cornets of the San Antonio Brass Band.

The following two days were spent in rehearsals preparing the ensemble for its return to the North American Brass Band Championships for the first time since 2019.

Thanks

Speaking about the visit, MD Dr. Matthew Mireles said: "To have the opportunity to hear Jamie's gorgeous cornet sound and advice on technique and balance of the band was inspirational.

Our thanks go to Besson and Denis Wick for their assistance in bringing Jamie over to work with us."

        

