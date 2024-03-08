Durham preview event in Spennymoor tonight

You can hear all five North of England test-pieces tonight in Spennymoor.

Spennymoor Town Band host their Pre-Area test-piece evening tonight (Friday 8th March).

It will feature performances of all five test-pieces and will be hosted at Spennymoor Town Hall in Spennymoor (DL16 6DG). Doors and the bar open at 6.30pm for a prompt 7.00pm start.

The bands taking part are: Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard); Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell); Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson); Houghton Brass (Aidan Hodgson) and Fishburn (Duncan Beckley).

Well supported

Hugh Stephenson, President of Spennymoor Town told 4BR: "This is the third time that such an event has been held and has been very well supported in the past. We have, once again, invited John Roberts as the music mentor who will offer each band comments for their final preparation for the contest."

The North of England Championships being held at the Gala Theatre, Durham over the weekend of 16/17 March.