Bettles last beat at Hade Edge

The musical partnership between Lewis Bettles and Hade Edge Band has come to an end.

Following their appearance at the recent Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield the Hade Edge Band has confirmed the departure of Musical Director Lewis Bettles.

Thanks

A spokesperson for the band stated: "Due to increasing work commitments elsewhere, we were informed Lewis would step down from his role after the contest.

We wish him the very best for the future and thank him for his efforts and dedication to us during his tenure."

New MD

During his short tenure Lewis led the band the second place at the Rochdale Contest late last year and to 11th place in the First Section of the recent Area Championships.

4BR was informed that Lewis has offered his services when available should the band require cover for rehearsals or events whilst the band secure the services of a new full-time MD.

