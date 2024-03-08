Marzella to lead Eikanger in major Brass Sounds concert

Katrina Marzella will take the baton to debut with Norwegian Champions in a major concert programme in Bergen.

Katrina Marzella will make her conducting debut with Norwegian champion Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag in a concert in Bergen this weekend.

Major works

Entitled, 'Brass Sounds' it will include a trio of major works — including Eric Ball's 'Festival Music', written in 1956 to mark the tricentenary of the birth of Mozart, and Philip Wilby's 'New Jerusalem', which references the turbulent political consequences of the fall of Communism in 1990 through Biblical reference to 'The Book of Revelations'.

There is also the opportunity to hear 'Sounds', John Golland's remarkable symphonic variations derived from an initial fragmentary three note motif and first performed 50 years ago in 1974.

Solos

Held during the week of International Women's Day, the concert will also feature Lucy Pankhurst's euphonium solo 'Midnight' performed by Lars Otto Lunde Torsvik, and 'Into the Darkness They Go, The Wise and the Lovely' by Kelly-Marie Murphy.

The compere for the evening will be Silje Villanger Setsaas, known as the compere for the Elite Section at the Norwegian National Championships.

In addition the band will also perform the classic Herold overture 'Zampa', and 'Four Etudes' by Edward Gregson, whilst star soprano player Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal will perform 'Han Ombra Mai Fu' (Largo from Xerxes) from Handel's opera Serses.

Musical inspirations

A spokesperson for the National and Siddis Champion told 4BR: "We are delighted to be working with Katrina for a concert that covers such a wide spectrum of musical inspirations.

It also reflects our commitment to excellence in diversity which is also seen throughout the Norwegian banding movement which is close to a 50/50 gender split.

Katrina is of course hugely respected as world class performer with a growing reputation as a conductor. She has long been a musician we have wished to work with."

Concert details:

The concert takes place at Bergen's Gran Assembly Hall on Sunday 10th March (4.00pm).

Programme:

Festival Music (Eric Ball)

Midnight (Lucy Pankhurst)

Soloist: Lars Otto Lunde Torsvik

Sounds (John Golland)

Zampa (Herold, arr. Wright)

Four Etudes (Edward Gregson)

'Ombra Mai Fu' (Largo from Xerxes) from Handel's opera Serses (arr. Giske)

Soloist: Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal

Into the Darkness They Go, The Wise and the Lovely (Kelly-Marie Murphy)

The New Jerusalem (Philip Wilby)