                 

*
banner

News

Best Area news for Rothwell

The return of bass player Chris Harrison has been the best news for Rothwell Temperance.

Rothwell Temperance
  Chris (left) recently celebrated 10 years of service with the band

Thursday, 14 March 2024

        

Although disappointed that they missed out of qualification to the Royal Albert Hall National Final this year, Rothwell Temperance were able to celebrate something much more important as they welcomed back BBb bass player, Chris Harrison.

Just a day or so before the Yorkshire Area contest Chris unexpectantly had to miss a rehearsal as it was thought he had suffered a bad migraine attack.

However, his condition worsened significantly and he was taken to hospital where it was revealed he had suffered a brain AVM (arteriovenous malformation).

Thankfully the expert care and treatment undertaken has meant that he has recovered from his critical care needs, although he will now have to undergo surgery to rectify the situation in the next few weeks.

Back home

A spokesperson told 4BR: "As a band we were deeply worried about Chris and are delighted to hear that he was now recovering well and back home. He has told us that he will be out of action for six months but will be OK, so that is the best news.

He is a hugely popular member of our band and recently celebrated 10 years of service with us. Now we can look forward to another 10 years and more with him."

Thanks

The band also placed on record their thanks to Matthew Wade of Hammonds Band, as he stayed on stage to play with Rothwell at the contest.

They added: "We are very grateful to Matthew for his wonderful efforts and to the rest of our tuba team for getting parts re-written and rehearsed less than 24 hours before the contest. Most of all though we are grateful that Chris will be back with us."

        

TAGS: Rothwell Temperance

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Area

Wobplay Area highlights from Torquay and Stevenage

March 15 • You can now enjoy performances from Torquay and after this weekend from Stevenage too.

Rothwell Temperance

Best Area news for Rothwell

March 14 • The return of bass player Chris Harrison has been the best news for Rothwell Temperance.

Preview

Triptych preview for Tredegar

March 14 • The defending Welsh Champion will host Parc & Dare and Crosskeys Silver for a special Area preview evening in Tonyrefail on Friday evening.

ConsTest

ConsTest set to provide wide variety of attractions

March 14 • The popular ConsTest Contest will return to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in April with a wide variety of musical attractions to enjoy.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Kinky Toots (Elevate)

Thursday 14 March • Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • The Gala Theatre, Millenium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Vacancies »

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an Eb or Bb Bass player. . We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.. Contact:

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 12 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our wonderful percussion section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top