Best Area news for Rothwell

The return of bass player Chris Harrison has been the best news for Rothwell Temperance.

Although disappointed that they missed out of qualification to the Royal Albert Hall National Final this year, Rothwell Temperance were able to celebrate something much more important as they welcomed back BBb bass player, Chris Harrison.

Just a day or so before the Yorkshire Area contest Chris unexpectantly had to miss a rehearsal as it was thought he had suffered a bad migraine attack.

However, his condition worsened significantly and he was taken to hospital where it was revealed he had suffered a brain AVM (arteriovenous malformation).

Thankfully the expert care and treatment undertaken has meant that he has recovered from his critical care needs, although he will now have to undergo surgery to rectify the situation in the next few weeks.

Back home

A spokesperson told 4BR: "As a band we were deeply worried about Chris and are delighted to hear that he was now recovering well and back home. He has told us that he will be out of action for six months but will be OK, so that is the best news.

He is a hugely popular member of our band and recently celebrated 10 years of service with us. Now we can look forward to another 10 years and more with him."

Thanks

The band also placed on record their thanks to Matthew Wade of Hammonds Band, as he stayed on stage to play with Rothwell at the contest.



They added: "We are very grateful to Matthew for his wonderful efforts and to the rest of our tuba team for getting parts re-written and rehearsed less than 24 hours before the contest. Most of all though we are grateful that Chris will be back with us."