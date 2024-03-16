Report & Results: 2024 London & SC Regional Championships

Zone One Brass, Horsham Borough, St. Sebastian Wokingham, Putney & Wimbledon and Betteshanger took the title honours at Stevenage.

Zone One Brass fully endorsed their pre-contest favourite tag in Stevenage as they retained the London & SC Area title with a commanding sense of inevitability.

As unique in set-up as they are in comparative musical character to their rivals, it was their third success under MD Richard Ward, one that now sees them make a fourth Albert Hall appearance in the last five competitive years.

His astute interpretation laced with detail brought a defined stylistic character to Philip Sparke's 'Enigma' to leave judges Steve Pritchard-Jones and Alan Fernie in no doubt about its title winning quality (aided by their 'Best Trombone Section').

Excellent aspects

"The performance featured many excellent aspects today. Well done soloists and percussion. Well directed by MD", wrote Steve, whilst Alan described it as having, "so much detail in this fine reading. Fine band too — well done all."

The written remarks fully endorsed their pre-results observations in which they spoke in generous terms about the overall standard (especially soloists) despite the obvious struggles in totally commanding what Alan called the 'ghost' of Wilfred Heaton's music.

Steve later told 4BR: "Each band exhibited proficiency in executing the piece, albeit at varying levels of excellence. The top three showcased a refined sound with impeccable clarity in detail."

He added: "The winner delivered an exceptional performance marked by a dynamic range that was skilfully measured and executed. The detail was abundant and the important transitions between variations gave a sense of fluidity to go with soloists who played with confidence, flair and elegance."

Highlight

"I've been conducting Zone One for 15 years now and Sunday was another highlight," Richard Ward told 4BR.

"It's such a fantastic bunch of players and people to work with. Everyone puts so much personal practice into the music to make the band work. Now we can't wait to be back at the Royal Albert Hall."

Work relished

One of those was band secretary Rebecca Crawshaw who added: "We're thrilled to have won for the second year in a row and the band relished the challenge of this fantastic piece.

We're looking forward to competing on home turf at the Royal Albert Hall in October. It's an exciting time for Zone One Brass, we're proud to have a long association with the Royal College of Music and with one third of our members being current students at the college the relationship is really flourishing.

There's a brilliant mix of youth and experience amongst our players and with Richard Ward at the helm the future of the band is looking very bright."

Former champions battle

Two former champions battled it out for the second qualification place, with Friary Brass eventually getting the nod over Redbridge.

Although neither quite displayed the overall command of the winner, both offered significant quality in performances of note under MDs Nigel Taken and Chris Bearman.

That saw a tenth Albert Hall qualification in the past 11 competitive years as Friary provided ample evidence of their qualities with ensemble certainty enhanced by excellent contributions from their prize-winning euphonium and cornet.

And whilst Redbridge supporters may have been a little disappointed on missing out on a return to Kensington Gore for the first time since 2022, the substance of their challenge offered considerable encouragement for the future.

Behind them, nervousness and minor errors dented the qualification chances of the engaging approaches of top-six finishers Wantage (with an outstanding 'Best Horn' contribution), East London Brass and Amersham. Each will have known that they didn't quite do enough to secure a podium spot though.

Below them the standard fell away in a series of performances that certainly did not lack for endeavour from Fulham down to Egham.

First Section:

'High Peak' proved testing metaphorical as well as all too real musical challenge for the fifteen bands in the First Section.

As has been heard this year, the Music Panel's choice has offered a wonderfully written, but daunting examination of potential Championship as well as current First Section contesting credentials.

That was not lost on judges Leigh Baker and John Ward who gave diplomatic pre-result assessments on what they heard from the competitors.

Challenge

In stating that Eric Ball's composition remained "a challenge" despite its age and appearance on the pages of the score, Leigh also added that "not one band had mastered it in its entirety".

He later told 4BR that it was also a timely reminder of "a stern test of good old banding basics" — from the many tempo changes to the need to appreciate the subtle as well as bold character changes to the music.

"Consistency was the key," he said in revealing that the duo felt that there were "four bands who were adept in linking the elements together, with a clear winner amongst them". They "drew together coherent performances from opening vision, through the difficult storm scene and final majestic attainment".

Early winner

The winner came early — off the number 1 in fact, as Horsham Borough led by an assured Will Wilkins claimed their first Area title victory since 1985 (when they were in the Fourth Section) to book a first Cheltenham appearance since 2005.

"A good show — plenty to admire — consistency was good", wrote Leigh in his remarks, whilst John described it as a "good performance with commendable approach to the style."

The announcement of the result certainty brought a moment of stunned acknowledgement before the celebrations begun. It was a 'marker' of note that, although not without unease, left the judges in no doubt about its ability to repel the 14 rivals that followed onto the stage.

Speaking to 4BR, band spokesperson Andrew Hartley said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be crowned champions. This victory is a testament to the hard work, perseverance, and collective talent of each member of our band.

What a result, especially off the number 1 draw. It's been coming though due to Will's brilliant work over the last couple of years and the commitment of the players.

We loved working on a classic Eric Ball piece as it revealed so much about his music and how to approach it."

Late rivals

It wasn't until towards the end of the contest that the judges found rivals that nearly, but not quite, overtook Horsham at the title winning summit.

The first came from a refined Milton Keynes Brass led by Matthew Brown, followed soon after by the colourful approach of Kidlington and Jonathan Pippen (who had won on the piece at the Midlands Regional Championship), aided by their 'Best' bass section and soprano.

Just falling short of a podium qualification spot was Thundersley Brass, whose performance was perhaps the most understanding in terms of inspiration led by Melvin White (and enhanced by an excellent solo cornet), but had just a few too many small ensemble fragilities.

There were also encouraging accounts from the top-six finishers of Bedford and Aveley & Newham (also directed by Will Wilkins), although behind them the standard was more variable and revealing.

Second Section:

Philip Sparke's 'Triptych' also proved to be a demanding test of the 18 bands who provided an extensive battle for Cheltenham qualification on Saturday afternoon.

It was also a contest where consistency, or the lack of it, over its three contrasting movements gave considerable food for thought for judges John Ward and Steve Pritchard-Jones.

Their considered assessments both in their pre and post results remarks were a well observed mix of encouragement, appreciation and stark reality — from contest day basics to musical subtlety. John's remark that bands would and should be better for working on the piece cleverly encapsulated each aspect.

High bar Saints

As with the First Section, it was the number 1 performance that was the high bar marker that could not be matched, as St Sebastian Wokingham continued their recent run of excellent form under MD John Watts to claim a first Area title since 2009 and return to Cheltenham for the first time since 2018.

Band spokesperson Leighton Cornelius later told 4BR (after a long night of celebration it should be added) that the band was understandably thrilled — one which also comes with promotion to the First Section in 2025.

"It's our first ever win in the Second Section, but it's one we've been building towards over the past few years under John. He's a superb MD and all-round good bloke who has earned the respect of every player. We are very fortunate to have him and are looking forward to Cheltenham."

Late qualifiers

As with the First Section, the judges also had to wait to find the two bands who would eventually join 'The Saints' on their trip across the M4 in September.

First came the bold challenge of City of Cambridge conducted by Philip Fisher. Their delight was as marked as the winner as they secured their first National Final appearance since 2007.

Meanwhile, someone who has already enjoyed numerous appearances at National Final events is Melvin White. He used all his years of experience (and indefatigable stamina) to draw a persuasive account to send Tilbury back to Cheltenham for the second time in three years.

Last year's runner-up Chinnor couldn't quite do enough to secure a second successive Cheltenham appearance as they ended fourth, whilst the remaining top-six places went to hard working accounts from LGB Brass and Staines Brass.

Third Section:

The key word heard time and time again at Stevenage by the judges in each section was "consistency".

It was certainly understandable in the context of a good quality Third Section, where the 16 contenders all provided performances of merit on Christopher Bond's 'Corineus' for Sam Fisher and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale to consider.

Speaking to 4BR after the contest Sam said: "Without doubt what separated the bands was consistency. Most delivered solid technical performances note wise, but for us it was turning that into the correct style with balance and dynamic contrast that was the key between the best and the rest."

He added: "The top four were excellent and in particular the winner. It was an encouraging contest in standard which showed the extra scope MDs can bring to works bands can play and play well."

Topp stuff

The best came from Putney & Wimbledon, who are fast becoming a very impressive contesting force under conductor Sam Topp.

In their written remarks Sam Fisher called it, "â€¦a very measured and musical performance" where the "musicality shone through", whilst Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale described it as "a performance with much merit with musical intentions that came through."

Since making their debuts in 2020 they have now added to the Fourth Section title won in 2023 (as well as a brace of Wychavon contest wins), as they now look forward to making the trip to Cheltenham once more.

Beyond delighted

Sam later told 4BR: "We are beyond delighted to be crowned champions! It was our first year at this level, so we didn't know what to expect. We have to say though that we loved the test-piece as it was both challenging and so enjoyable to perform. Now we start fund raising again!"

Also having to find the pounds to get them to Cheltenham will be Amersham Concert Brass in what was only their second Area contest appearance, and Welwyn Garden City who will make their first trip there since 2002.

Both were understandably and deservedly thrilled by their result thanks in major parts to the considered approaches of their MDs in matching excitement and colour to solid contesting basics.

There were also performances of note to consider for the judges from fourth placed Hangleton, as the 2022 Fourth Section Area champion showed further evidence of their progress under Richard Baker, with the remaining top-six places going to well delivered accounts from Hemel Hempstead and Littleport Brass.

Fourth Section:

Although the days of the Fourth Section packed with over 30 competing bands are seemingly consigned to the history books, it was still heartening to see such a strong field of contenders enjoy Alan Fernie's 'Music for Jock Tamson'.

Due to train cancellations north of the border Alan was only able to reach Stevenage in time to enjoy a handful of bands, but it was great to hear him talk about his piece and its Scottish inspiration — one that he was delighted to see had "travelled well".

That was certainly due to the fact each of the 17 competitors enthusiastically sought the character of the music — some more than others it must be said as noted by judges Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Leigh Baker, including what Leigh called a few "gong cadenzas".

Entertainment factor

It was all part of the entertainment factor though of the cleverly conceived score (not written as a test piece as Alan reminded everyone) which allowed leeway for conductors to illuminate character features enthusiastically at times. It made for a cracking contest.

Leigh later told 4BR that there were two outstanding performances, with the battle for the final qualification place a very close one between third and fourth.

He also admitted that if they were able, the judges would have recommended all four in winner Betteshanger Colliery, Reading Spring Gardens, Watford and Godalming were worthy of a Cheltenham berth.

Stunning return

For Betteshanger Colliery it was a stunning return to the Area contest — one they last performed at in 2015, although Band Manager Bridgette Goold told 4BR that she hoped MD, Mike West didn't think contesting was always as good as this.

She said: "We have worked so hard to get back, but we didn't quite expect this! We now have a committed band that is determined to firmly re-establish itself. Given our location near the Kent coast we found Alan Fernie's Scottish test-piece great fun to understand and explore, and we now hope to build on this success further."

The same would apply to Reading Spring Gardens who gave a super show under MD Matthew Ruel off the number 1 draw to deservedly secure their first National Final appearance since 1959.

Podium battle

The battle for the final qualification sport finally went the way of Watford and Ian Graves as they continued their fine form since gaining promotion from the Fourth Section to return to Cheltenham for a second successive year.

Disappointment then for Godalming as they very nearly pipped their rival as the last band of the day, although they will be hugely encouraged by the contesting consistency they are showing under MD James Haigh.

With each band bringing a joyfulness to match the enthusiasm that came in a Broon's sized bucket in their renditions, it was fine shows from Dereham and City of Oxford that secured the top-six places ahead of a host of well delivered accounts from Witney down to Hadstock Silver.

Staying friendly and inclusive

The London & Southern Counties Championships remains one of the friendliest Area events to visit and compete at.

It was disappointing then to be informed that Chairperson Philip Doe and Regional Secretary Kevin Williams were faced by examples of recurring thoughtless behaviour — from illegal recording of performances on mobile phones to the usual ill informed 'entitlement' gripes and a lack of respect shown to the excellent team of invaluable volunteers and hall staff.

It should be noted that the consequences for the future of the event are stark if that continues, as Philip reminded representatives at each draw. The new hall management have made that very clear he said.

Malcolm Wood

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie & Steve Pritchard-Jones

Test piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

1. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)*

2. Friary Brass (Nigel Taken)*

3. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)

4. Wantage (Chris King)

5. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

6. Amersham (Paul Fisher)

7. Fulham (Sam Hairsine)

8. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Geddes)

9. East of England Coop (Nigel Cooper)

10. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)

11. Medway (Graham Wilson)

12. Egham (Gareth Green)

Outstanding Trombone Section: Zone One Brass

Outstanding Tenor Horn: Wantage

Outstanding Euphonium: Friary Brass

Outstanding Cornet: Friary Brass

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





First Section:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker & John Ward

Test piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)

1. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)*

2. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)*

3. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)*

4. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)

5. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

6. Aveley & Newham (Will Wilkins)

7. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

8. Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)

9. Wantage Concert Brass (Simon Jones)

10. Epsom & Ewell (Tariq Ahmed)

11. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)

12. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)

13. City of Norwich (Mark Ager)

14. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)

15. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)

Best Bass Section: Kidlington Concert Brass

Best Soprano Cornet: Kidlington Concert Brass

Outstanding Cornet Player: Thundersley Brass

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Second Section:

Adjudicators: John Ward & Steve Pritchard-Jones

Test piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

1. St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)*

2. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)*

3. Tilbury (Melvin White)*

4. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)

5. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)

6. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)

7. Tendring Brass (David Rowland)

8. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)

9. BAE Systems (David Lockwood)

10. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Neil Brownless)

11. Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)

12. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)

13. Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)

14. Ware Brass (Mark Ager)

15. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)

16. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)

17. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)

18. Simon Langton Brass (Andy Collins)

Best Bass Section: City of Cambridge

Best Trombone Section: City of Cambridge

Winning Conductor Award: John Watts (St. Sebastian Wokingham)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Sam Fisher & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

1. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)*

2. Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)*

3. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)*

4. Hangleton (Richard Baker)

5. Hemel Hempstead (Dan Shave)

6. Littleport Brass (Ian Johnson)

7. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Bogdan Skrypka)

8. Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)

9. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)

10. Crystal Palace (Jim Lynch)

11. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)

12. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)

13. Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)

14. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)

15. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Andy Wooler)

16. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)

Best Instrumentalist: Yiewsley & West Drayton

Best Bass Section: Littleport Brass

Winning Conductor: Sam Topp (Putney & Wimbledon)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Withdraw: Castleton Brass (Melvyn Stammers)





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

1. Betteshanger Colliery (Mike West)*

2. Reading Springs Gardens (Matthew Ruel)*

3. Watford (Ian Graves)*

4. Godalming (James Haigh)

5. Dereham (Tony Hampton)

6. City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)

7. Witney Town (Guy James)

8. Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)

9. Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)

10. Royston Town (Steve Earley)

11. Cottenham Brass (Peter Mackley)

12. Norfolk Wherry Brass (Steven Kemp)

13. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)

14. Woodbridge Excelsior (Alan Duguid)

15. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)

16. Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)

17. Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)

Youngest Player: Witney Town

Best Instrumentalist: Dereham

*Qualify for invitation to National Final