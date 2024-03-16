Report & Results: 2024 Welsh Regional Championships

Cory, Northop Silver, Abertillery Town, Penclawdd and Holywell claim the Welsh crowns in Swansea on a weekend of winning quality and worrying quantity.

A reinvigorated Cory Band ended a 686-day title winning hiatus with a decisive victory at the Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea.

It had stretched back to their last victory at the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham; a seven-contest fallow period finally broken with a performance of Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma' described by adjudicator Sandy Smith as displaying a "serenity about its power".

"That was so important to us," MD Philip Harper told 4BR as he took to the stage with his celebrating players — the familiar feel of once again holding the Welsh Regional Challenge Cup, as well as the trophy as winning conducting bringing a wide smile of satisfaction to his face.

Clean sweep

"It's been coming because of the hard work the band puts in. It is what makes Cory such an honour to conduct."

If he could have managed it, he would surely have also enjoyed being laden with the individual prizes won by his happy players; Glyn Williams taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award, Tom Hutchinson the 'Best Principal Cornet' and the tuba team, 'Best Basses'.

A comprehensive clean sweep came with the presentation of the new 'Champion Band of Wales' Shield given by RAF St Athan Band to mark their representation at the European Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

Serenity

"There is power but so much clarity on show. An exemplary show from an exceptional band," Sandy Smith wrote in his remarks, whilst fellow adjudicator Dr Robert Wiffen simply added: "Wow — fantastic performance — everything well-judged and played. Many congratulations!!"

They certainly backed the observations given by the duo to the audience and 4BR before and after the results.

"The overall standard was very, very good," Rob said, "but the best bands today went to a macro level of detail to be separated."

Sandy added: "There was nowhere to hide in this piece; from the opening to the fugue, and particularly the horn variation. The finale should have been exciting not excited with total control of power. There was a serenity about its power with the winner."

Leaner Tredegar

The two heavyweights of Welsh banding once again provided the audience at Brangwyn Hall with performances of the highest class, as Tredegar opted for a leaner dynamic emphasis in defence of their title under Ian Porthouse.

"Absolutely top rate", wrote Rob Wiffen, whilst Sandy Smith called it "a great performance".

Enhanced by outstanding contributions from Sion Jones and Dewi Griffiths on euphonium and cornet, it was the little minor errors in their granular ensemble approach that was the difference on the day.

"Two top class performances," Sandy later told 4BR. "But yes- there was a transparency about what Cory did that gave them clarity in their victory."

Tong and Ebbw delight

With Cory and Tredegar pre-qualified, a rather curious results ceremony eventually revealed that a delighted Tongwynlais Temperance and Ebbw Valley would join them at the Royal Albert Hall.

Qualification also endorsed the marked sense of rejuvenation of Tongwynlais as they booked their London return for the first time since 2018.

Led by Owen Farr, they have rebuilt solidly since he took the baton early last year, with their performance carefully structured, curated and delivered in claiming third place.

Whilst rejuvenation occurred for Ebbw Valley with the arrival of MD Gareth Ritter over a decade ago, their first Albert Hall appearance remains a remarkable achievement on a journey that has seen National titles from Fourth to First Section claimed along the way.

The final step was made with exuberant collective self-confidence.

Impetus

Although the gap between the top two and the rest in Wales remains a chasm, their pre-qualification success provides a catalyst for ambitious bands, and which in turn has brought a marked overall contest quality (aided by the number of players from the Royal Welsh College who gave ample evidence of their individual talents in the pre-results concerts).

Tylorstown's fifth place was evidence of that, as they ended ahead of a hit and miss rendition from Llwydcoed (who came seventh at London last year), with hard working accounts from Pontardulais and City of Cardiff just behind.

First Section:

Although there was substantive authority about Northop's 'High Peak' victory in the First Section, it also signalled a rejuvenation for a band that now has to consider a long trip to Cheltenham to add to their appearance at the British Open in September.

Since their appearances at the Royal Albert Hall in 2022 and Symphony Hall in 2023, the North Walians have undergone a period of significant flux.

However, with new signings and the arrival of the experienced Tom Wyss, the musical outlook is bright, even if the finances will be stretched in heading to two major events in the space of a week later this year.

Outstanding victory

For the time being they can enjoy an outstanding victory — one based on arguably one of the most cohesive renditions of Eric Ball's work heard this year.

"A very fine performance from a band of obvious quality," wrote adjudicator Rob Wiffen, whilst Sandy Smith summed up his observations by describing it as, "a performance of real merit with real understanding by the MD."

It was a clear winner ("one band made it sound joyous" Sandy said) — and which certainly displayed the "inner qualities" Rob highlighted in his pre-results remarks: subtlety in tempo variations, warmth of tonality (enhanced by the mature leadership of their young principal cornet Steph Jonas) and linear phrase shaping to go with the command of contesting basics.

Sandy also highlighted the "17 alterations of tempo in the first 27 bars", which Tom Wyss expertly judged in his appreciation of what the judges' referred to as "the hardest work to conduct out of all the Area test-pieces".

So proud

Reflecting on their win on Facebook, Northop said: "On our way home to North Wales after a terrific win — and we really enjoyed our performance. So proud of all our young players and our principal cornet Steph Jonas for winning the 'Best Instrumentalist' prize."

With little doubt over the destination of the title, there was a much closer battle to see who joined them at Cheltenham.

For the first time since 2021 that will be BTM Band, who delivered an understandably emotionally charged performance led by MD Jeff Hutcherson.

He took to the stage with a picture of his recently deceased father Keith tucked into his score, a reminder of fine man who gave a lifetime of dedication to the band. Their success also meant a return to the Championship Section in 2025.

Did well

Whilst Rob Wiffen said that in general "bands did well", and Sandy Smith adding that "three or four would have featured heavily in Yorkshire", the unfamiliar musical challenges of 'High Peak' were still clearly heard.

The final podium spot went for a second successive year to Goodwick Band, as they showed further progress of their return to competitive strength, with Parc & Dare the fourth of the bands that impressed in the box.

The final top-six places went to Deiniolen Silver and Lewis Merthyr in a contest that endorsed the judges' opinion of an encouraging overall standard.

Second Section:

There was a first taste of Area title success to savour since 1985 for Abertillery, as the Gwent valleys band claimed the Second Section led by recently appointed Cory trombonist Stephen Sykes.

Since that last victory they have maintained a solid presence at the event (qualifying in 2015, 2017 and 2021) without being able to celebrate another victory. No longer. "We've only gone and done it!" they said on their Facebook page.

They also did it in some style on Philip Sparke's 'Triptych'; taking the honours for 'Best Percussion' and 'Best Instrumentalist' for euphonium player Andrew Thomas to give MD Stephen Sykes a memorable debut victory.

Brilliant

"It's been brilliant," he told 4BR as a group of his players started their long-awaited celebrations in earnest.

"I knew what I wanted to draw of out the piece and the players simply did what I asked of them. It's been a great band to come into — so welcoming and hardworking, so I was surprised this was their first Area win in such a long time!"

"I hear good ensemble and you close with confidence", adjudicator Glyn Williams said in his written observations, whilst John Maines added that overall it had been "a good show".

Speaking before the results, John said that 'Triptych' was "a great piece and great to judge".

And whilst he added that "not all bands covered the basics"and "didn't adjust to the acoustic by being too loud and fast", he felt the top two bands would "represent Wales fantastically" at Cheltenham.

Usk return

That turned out to be Usk conducted by Jamie Jones, as the Cory baritone player led his comprehensively rebuilt band back in the National Final for the fourth time since 2018.

Just a few months ago he revealed that they were down to 16 players and still somewhat undecided about coming to the contest less than a fortnight before the event. Now they can plan another trip to Cheltenham.

Little wonder they enjoyed their celebrations even if the MD had to wait a further 24 hours or so to join in.

In a contest where consistency over 'Triptych's three contrasting movements was key, it was Royal Buckley Town who ended third, whilst the much fancied Crosskeys Silver didn't find favour in the tent as they did in the hall to end fourth.

The final top-six places went to solidly portrayed accounts from Ammanford and Markham & District.

Third Section:

Perhaps the most emotional victory of the weekend came in the Third Section where Penclawdd Brass claimed a first Area title in over 20 years.

2023 marked their 50th anniversary — one which saw founding conductor Tony Small honoured for his remarkable dedication in maintaining them as a vibrant hub of musical activity in the Gower peninsula.

During his tenure he also led Penclawdd to Area titles in the Third, Second and most memorably in the Championship Section in 1986. That proud role of honour has now been added to by John Jones, who took over last year and is one of the countless players who have been inspired to play music by him.

Fantastic achievement

Tony has been suffering ill health of late, but was in the hall to witness what he called "an absolutely fantastic achievement"by a band who fittingly ensured that they gathered around him so that he could enjoy the success with them.

"Overall a good show", adjudicator John Maines referred to their rendition of Christopher Bond's 'Corineus' in his written remarks, whilst fellow judge Alan Bourne described it as "a well-shaped performance with good attention to detail and some great contribution from soloists."

One of those was principal cornet Chris Smith who took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award, whilst also enjoying the success was Gurnos Rees, who usually plays soprano, but due to two front teeth falling out just a couple of days before the contest, played third cornet.

"I may not have to get them fixed for Cheltenham now," he later said, "although we all can't help smiling that we have been able to do something like this for Tony. He has been the most incredible, inspirational musician."

Crwbin return

Penclawdd will be joined in making the long trip to Cheltenham by fellow West Walians, Crwbin who gave an impressive number 1 marker led by Alex McGee to return for the second time in three years.

They also gave the judges what they were looking for in a contest which Alan Bourne said saw all eight bands give, "competent and concise performances", even if no band "had all the essential elements entirely in place."

He added: "Consistency issues in tuning, middle bands sounds and overall blending need to be worked on with tuning and intonation."

That may well have just seen the solid challenge of Ynyshir just miss out in third, with the same elements just denting the hopes of top-six finishers, City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2, City of Wrexham and Newtown Silver.

Fourth Section:

As heartening as it was to see the joy of winners and qualifiers over the weekend, there was still concern that only three bands (and none with a full complement of players) made it to the stage for the Fourth Section.

None the less, a fine performance of 'Music for Jock Tamson' from Holywell led by Jamie Duncan claimed the title by a considerable margin, and could well see the North Wales band head to Cheltenham with considerable confidence.

They will be joined by a hard working Severn Tunnel, whilst third place went to a determined Oakdale Silver.

Encouraging comments

"A short contest, but one of quality from three bands at different stages of their development,"

adjudicator Alan Bourne said in his encouraging remarks. "All three should be greatly commended for making it here and playing so well."

His adjudication observations were echoed Christopher Bond who added: "Please keep supporting these bands and others at this level. We really need them here. All three gave brilliantly committed performances — and all should be very proud of their efforts."

Great full band sound

The remarks also echoed their written findings, with Alan describing Holywell's rendition as, "a committed performance with a great full band sound and effective contributions from all soloists".

Chris was also impressed, saying that it had "lots to admire" from "an accomplished band with a great overall band sound" that had "great attention to detail throughout".

As for Holywell's remarks?

"Nothing more to say"was their summing up on a super victory as they now head to Cheltenham for the first time since 1980. Hopefully they will be equally speechless come the Final itself.

Volunteer help

There was a time when Welsh banding could argue that quality rather than quantity was the underpinning reason behind the nation's success in sending highly competitive bands to the London and Cheltenham National Finals.

However, as was seen on the weekend, blindness to the acute problems facing foundation level participation eroded to the point of terminal collapse, and a small and amazingly hard working regional committee desperate for volunteer help, can no longer be maintained.

It was certainly not lost on the welcome visitors from Norway and others present.

And whilst the appetite for argument abounded once again about venues and facilities, costs and rules, little of it at present seems to be in actually offering a commitment to put it into practice.

Results:





Championship Section:



Adjudicators: Dr Rob Wiffin & Sandy Smith

Test piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

1. Cory (Philip Harper)***

2. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)**

3. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)*

4. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)*

5. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)

6. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)

7. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

8. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)

Best Instrumentalist: Glyn Williams (Cory)

Best Cornet: Tom Hutchinson (Cory)

Best Basses: Cory

***Qualify to represent Wales at the 2025 European Championships in Stavanger and pre-qualified for invitation to National Final

** Pre-qualified for invitation to National Final

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





First Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Rob Wiffin & Sandy Smith

Test piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)

1. Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)*

2. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)*

3. Goodwick (Ian Wilkinson)

4. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

5. Deiniolen Silver (Lois Jones)

6. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)

7. Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)

8. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)

Best Instrumentalist: Steph Jonas (cornet) — Northop Silver

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Second Section:

Adjudicators: John Maines & Glyn Williams

Test piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

1. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)*

2. Usk (James Jones)*

3. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

4. Crosskeys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones)

5. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)

6. Markham & District (Gary Davies)

7. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)

8. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)

9. Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)

Best Instrumentalist: Andrew Thomas (euphonium) — Abertillery Town

Best Percussion: Abertillery Town

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Bourne & John Maines

Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

1. Penclawdd (John Jones)*

2. Crwbin (Alex McGee)*

3. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

4. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)

5. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)

6. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)

7. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

8. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

Best Instrumentalist: Chris Smith (cornet) — Penclawdd

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Christopher Bond & Alan Bourne

Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

1. Holywell (Jamie Duncan)*

2. Severn Tunnel (David Ferris)*

3. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)

Best Instrumentalist: Molly Williams (flugel) — Severn Tunnel

*Qualify for invitation to National Final