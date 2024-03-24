Report & Results: 2024 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

Wardle Academy Youth and Elland Silver Training take the competitive honours on a day of musical inclusion and great music making in Cheltenham.

A faint echo of the screams of delight would surely have been heard well over 100 miles away near Rochdale on Saturday evening as the youngsters of Wardle Academy Youth Band celebrated victory at the National Youth Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham.

The newly crowned champion struck 'Gold' under MD, Brad McCulloch with a programme impressively showcasing their command of style and genre — from the opening fizz of Peter Graham's 'Flashback' to the mature sounds of James Curnow's 'Jubilation' to close.

In between they emphasised both precision and lyricism with the swagger of the march, 'Royal Trophy' and tenderness of 'Guardian of My Soul'. The ensemble quality was also enhanced by fine lead players, the pick, their excellent horn soloist Molly Clough on the classic air-varie, 'Silver Threads'.

Their first victory in the World of Brass Championship Section will now see them represent England at the European Youth Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

Tired but happy

"Very, very happy," a tired Brad McCulloch told 4BR on Sunday morning after getting home with his band well past midnight.

"It's another incredible achievement for a band with such a rich legacy of success. We performed in a concert with our friends from Manger Folkehogskule on Thursday and another for the Mayor of Rochdale on Friday, before setting off early Saturday morning to get to Cheltenham."

He added: "You could just sense the determination of the players though do add to that legacy of playing at the European Championships. The passion to go with the concentration on stage was amazing.

We picked a programme were thought would show off our talents, and they did that and more. It's hugely encouraging for the future."

Close battle

It also meant that they finally broke the hegemony of nine-time consecutive winners Youth Brass 2000, pipping the defending champion in what the judges later revealed was a very close battle for the title.

Led by MD Chris Jeans, their mature renditions of Philip Harper's 'Olympus', 'This is My Father's Word' and 'Through the Flames' showed that they are also in fine form to head to Palanga in May for this year's European Youth Championship event.

"There were great programmes and we were really impressed by the conducting standards — all were so inspiring," Helen Varley (who was joined in the judging by Mike Cavanagh) said in speaking about all the performances in her pre-results remarks.

"There was great communication between their bands and the programmes were tailored to their strengths, which was fantastic. We heard some phenomenal sounds today — the quality was that good."

She added: "The difference in the top bands was the dynamic contrast. We had a tough decision between the top two places — it was really close. Just that dynamic contrast pipped the post."

Vikings and perc stars

There were also deserved Gold Awards to third placed Elland Youth Band with their cleverly conceived 'Viking' set under Samantha Harrison, and Lions Youth Brass conducted by Ian Raisbeck.

Their superb percussion trio of Sam Erian, Tim Sealey and George Cragg claimed the 'Best Soloist' award with fantastic display of precision drum playing (with occasional cymbal!) and choreography.

It was the solo feature 'wow!' moment of a contest where all soloists played with artistry and confidence.

Savour

As Helen said, the intelligent repertoire choices made by MDs, who employed appreciative realism to their musical ambitions made for a high-quality competition.

There was something of engaging musical interest from each competitor; from test-pieces from Edward Gregson, Peter Graham, Goff Richards and Philip Harper to space and mountain themes, trips to New York and New Zealand, world premieres and even a bit James Bond and Doctor Who to go with the upbeat verve and energy.

Silver Awards were presented to Lancashire Youth, Northamptonshire County Youth,

Oldham Music Centre Youth South Wales Youth and Tewit Youth Senior Band, with Bronze Awards to Amersham Youth, Birmingham Schools, Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Youth and Macclesfield Youth.

Yamaha Performance Section:

An outstanding Elland Silver Training Band regained the Yamaha Performance Section title under MD Samantha Harrison.

Their Gold Award performance once again showcased the incredible production line of talent that provides the musical lifeblood of an inspirational parent organisation.

The Yorkshire band opened with 'Curtain Up!' by Jock McKenzie, before the cornet solo 'Let Me Try Again' was splendidly played by principal cornet Edward Griffiths. That segued into the Indiana Jones inspired 'Raider's March' as well as the Take That inspired 'Rule the World' before finishing with the rousing, foot stamping sounds of 'The Wellerman'.

Relfecting on their success on thier Facebook page they simply said: "Elland Training Band — National Youth Performance Champions 2024!"

Close Celts

Pushing them close though were Welsh visitors Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band, who made the journey across the M4 motorway led by MD Ian Wilkinson, opening with the classic march 'Slaidburn'.

Their excellent cornet player Carys Wood deservedly took the 'Best Soloist' prize tenderly performing 'Pater Noster', whilst they finished off with a choreographed 'Bandstand Boogie'.

Another band who made a long trip to take part was St Austell Youth, who travelled nearly 200 miles from south of Cornwall to claim third place.

Led by Anna Minear it included an upbeat version of 'Also Spracht Zarathustra' (complete with brilliant pounding timpani) and the rousing 'Clay Country' which was specially written for them by Cornish composer Paul Saggers.

Contrast came with the cornet solo 'Shenandoah' tenderly played by cornet player Violet, before finishing with 'Victory from Cry of the Celts'.

Gold standard

Such was the standard on show for judges Emily Evans and Gavin Saynor that they also gave Gold Award to Delph Youth Band (Matt Stimpson) and Shepherd Group Youth Band (Craig Brown) for performances built on the most solid of banding basics.

Speaking to the audience before the results, Gavin Saynor said: "What a privilege Emily and I had today. Brass bands need young people, but young people need brass bands as well. You are great for brass bands and brass bands are great for you."

He added: "We enjoyed every performance — all had quality. Wow! We felt the music that came alive. I ran out of superlatives in the end. The relationship between the conductors and the bands — it was one unit coming to together to make a great musical experience. The MDs were fab and thanks also for everyone involved.

The soloists — I think I cried three or four times today, phenomenal playing. Every performance was fantastic today."

Awards

With music ranging from Duke Ellington and Leonard Bernstein to Holst and Leoncavallo via The Bangles, Olympics, Iron Man, James Bond and Pulp, all played with eagerness and bags of talent, it saw Silver Awards go to Astley Youth, Band Pres Ieuenctid Ceredigion, Barnet Youth, Enderby Youth, St Helens Youth Band and Wantage Youth.

Bronze Awards were presented to Birmingham Schools' Training, Firth Park Academy, Egham Youth and Tewit Youth Intermediate, with Merit Awards to Macclesfield Youth Brass and Lions Academy.

Besson Prodige Showcase Section:

The day kicked off with the fantastic entertainment provided by the eight ensembles in the non-competitive 'Showcase' section.

The inclusive ethos was seen and heard in full, and was certainly reflective of their collective musical development as well as that of the areas they came from.

There were plastic instruments, trumpets, French horns and all sorts of great percussion as the audience enjoyed performances from a nearby village school to a private prep school in London, entry level ensembles from community bands to first time get together initiatives — the vast majority making their debuts, and many who were packed with youngsters who had not long started playing.

Delight and revelation

The music on show was both a delight and a revelation — from The Beatles' 'Love Me Do' both sung and played, to the thump of Deep Purple's 'Smoke on the Water', 'Highland Cathedral' to 'Feelin' Good', Madness to Bet Midler, William Tell to Glenn Miller, 'Waltzing Matilda' to 'Baby Shark'.

Players knee high to a tuba as well as older starters played with confidence and enthusiasm (especially the soloists — many from memory and some improvising) all making sure their families and supporters were left as proud as punch.

Both would have also left bubbling with enthusiasm from the experience (the youngsters still with indefatigable energy levels) after adjudicators Shiela Allen and James Holt gave detailed, highly encouraging remarks on each that highlighted all that was good as well making crucial little pointers to further help collective development.

Collective engagement

First to play was Churchdown Village Junior School, from just up the road from the Dean Close School with an ensemble inspired by the work of BBE Brass Foundation team member Paul McLaughlin (who wore a permanent smile on his face on stage).

Meanwhile, well known musical pied-piper Paul Fisher brought his latest group from Cherry Tree Primary School in Watford — the first time nearly all his youngsters had enjoyed a musical trip out of their area, whilst Alan Duguid led the pupils from Haberdashers Aske's Prep School near Elstree in Hertfordshire.

Lions Debut, MK Youth Brass Hoopers, St Helen's Debut and Wantage Beginners once again provided ample evidence of the inspirational quality of the parent organisations' long-established commitment to the development of young musical talent.

In addition, there was also a highly encouraging example of collective engagement with the debut of Forest of Dean Band, made up of young players from five different community bands in the area led by Anri Adachi.

Solid foundations

BBE's successful revamp of the Youth Championships now provides a solid foundation on which to help build nationwide youth development based on excellence and inclusion.

With 38 ensembles taking part (superbly presented by Alex Humphreys and David Hayward) with sponsorship partnerships with the likes of World of Brass (who live streamed the day on the www.wobplay.com media platform), Besson, Yamaha and ABRSM, it is an excellently run event that s growing in long term significance.

Speaking to 4BR, Kenny Crookston, Brass Band England's CEO said: "We decided to bring the event to the South West for the first time and its was a great success.

We were delighted to welcome a range of youth and school bands, many of which were also performing at the event for the first time. We hope to build on this further with other initiatives such as the Youth Fest, in Barnsley in June which is a new non-competitive event for youth bands.

It's going to be great fun, whilst I can confirm that we will continue to take the National Youth Championships around the country, with the 2025 event taking place on Saturday 29th March at Hymers College in Hull."

Iwan Fox

There was great communication between their bands and the programmes were tailored to their strengths, which was fantastic. We heard some phenomenal sounds today — the quality was that good Helen Varley

Results:

World of Brass Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Mike Cavanagh and Helen Varley

Prize Winners:

1. Wardle Academy Youth Band (Bradley McCulloch) (Gold)

2. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans) (Gold)

3. Elland Youth Band (Samantha Harrison) (Gold)

Gold Award:

Lions Youth Brass (Ian Raisbeck)

Silver Award:

Lancashire Youth Brass Band (Helen Minshall)

Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band (Iain McKnight)

Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (Jonathan Leedale)

South Wales Youth Brass Band (Carol Flanary-Davies)

Tewit Youth Senior Band (Martin Hall)

Bronze Award:

Amersham Youth Band (Ash Horton)

Birmingham Schools' Brass Band (Saphran Ali)

Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band (Charles Maynard)

Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Louise Renshaw)

Best Soloist: Percussion trio of Sam Erian, Tim Sealey and George Cragg (Lions Youth Band)





Yamaha Performance Section:

Adjudicators: Emily Evans and Gavin Saynor

Prize Winners:

1. Elland Silver Training Band (Samantha Harrison) (Gold)

2. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (Ian Wilkinson)

3. St Austell Youth Band (Anna Minear) (Gold)

Gold Award:

Delph Youth Band (Matt Stimpson)

Shepherd Group Youth Band (Craig Brown)

Silver Award:

Astley Youth Band (Toby Hobson)

Band Pres Ieuenctid Ceredigion (Rose Gillison)

Barnet Youth Brass Band (Peter Yarde Martin)

Enderby Youth Band (Sam McClumpha)

St Helens Youth Band (Jay Hall)

Wantage Youth Brass (Sara-Jane Wallbridge)

Bronze Award:

Birmingham Schools' Training Brass Band (David Taylor)

Firth Park Academy (Andy Harris)

Egham Youth Band (James Begg)

Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Joe Fearnley)

Merit Award:

Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Junior) (Joe Mahin)

Lions Academy Band (Peter McDonough)

Best Soloist Award: Carys Wood (cornet) — Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band





Besson Prodige Showcase Section:

Adjudicators: James Holt and Sheila Allen

Certificate Presentations made to:

Cherry Tree Primary School (Paul Fisher)

Churchdown Village Junior School (Paul McLaughlin)

Forest of Dean Youth Band (Anri Adachi)

Haberdashers Aske's Boys Prep School Brass Band (Alan Duguid)

Lions Debut Band (John Barber)

MK Young Brass Hoppers (David Rose)

St Helens Debut Band (Peter McDonough)

Wantage Beginner Band (Judith Atkins)