Death of Roland Cobb

The death has been announced of one of the finest Salvation Army cornet players.

The death has been announced of Roland Cobb, one of the most respected and influential cornet players in the history of the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army.

He died on Tuesday 19th March aged 96.

Revered

In paying tribute to his life, the International Staff Band stated that his "outstanding musicianship during his 18 years and 10 months as a member of the International Staff Band is revered throughout the worldwide Brass Band movement. "

They added: "He was part of many iconic moments in the history of Salvation Army music making, not least giving premieres of seminal works for brass such as Ray Steadman-Allen's, 'The Holy War' and Leslie Condon's 'The Present Age' and 'Festivity', which was premiered by an all-star ensemble of five players, including Roland, in 1972 at London's Royal Albert Hall."

Iconic

An outstanding musician blessed with intuitive artistry a number of iconic solos were specially written for him, including Leidzen's 'Wondrous Day' and Eric Ball's 'Clear Skies'. His legacy as man of faith and a musician of great talent remains an inspiration for generations to come.

Roland Cobb was a member of the corps at Hendon and following in his father's footsteps became Bandmaster of the Hendon Band — succeeded as Bandmaster by his son Stephen.

In his professional life he worked for the Salvation Army following his service in the Welsh Guards, before enjoying a rewarding career in education.

Proud

The ISB stated: "He was rightly very proud of his family and his example as a musician certainly lives on in them.

His sons Stephen and Roger, not to mention his grandchildren, have all contributed greatly to the Cobb dynasty of music making and this will continue to be through his eldest son, Stephen and his grandson Philip, who is regarded around the world as a truly exceptional musical talent.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bandmaster, Stephen, and the Cobb family at this sad time, and we thank God for the life of Roland."