                 

*
banner

News

Death of Roland Cobb

The death has been announced of one of the finest Salvation Army cornet players.

Cross
  The death has been announced of Roland Cobb

Tuesday, 26 March 2024

        

The death has been announced of Roland Cobb, one of the most respected and influential cornet players in the history of the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army.

He died on Tuesday 19th March aged 96.

Revered

In paying tribute to his life, the International Staff Band stated that his "outstanding musicianship during his 18 years and 10 months as a member of the International Staff Band is revered throughout the worldwide Brass Band movement. "

They added: "He was part of many iconic moments in the history of Salvation Army music making, not least giving premieres of seminal works for brass such as Ray Steadman-Allen's, 'The Holy War' and Leslie Condon's 'The Present Age' and 'Festivity', which was premiered by an all-star ensemble of five players, including Roland, in 1972 at London's Royal Albert Hall."

Iconic

An outstanding musician blessed with intuitive artistry a number of iconic solos were specially written for him, including Leidzen's 'Wondrous Day' and Eric Ball's 'Clear Skies'. His legacy as man of faith and a musician of great talent remains an inspiration for generations to come.

Roland Cobb was a member of the corps at Hendon and following in his father's footsteps became Bandmaster of the Hendon Band — succeeded as Bandmaster by his son Stephen.

In his professional life he worked for the Salvation Army following his service in the Welsh Guards, before enjoying a rewarding career in education.

Proud

The ISB stated: "He was rightly very proud of his family and his example as a musician certainly lives on in them.

His sons Stephen and Roger, not to mention his grandchildren, have all contributed greatly to the Cobb dynasty of music making and this will continue to be through his eldest son, Stephen and his grandson Philip, who is regarded around the world as a truly exceptional musical talent.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bandmaster, Stephen, and the Cobb family at this sad time, and we thank God for the life of Roland."

        

TAGS: International Staff Band of The Salvation Army

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bANNER

National Finals test-pieces announced

March 26 • Works by Peter Graham, Jan Van der Roost, Etienne Crausaz, Peter Yorke and Daniel Hall will face the National Finalists in London and Cheltenham.

Cross

Death of Roland Cobb

March 26 • The death has been announced of one of the finest Salvation Army cornet players.

Laurent DOUVRE

Douvre calls time on Paris

March 26 • The musical partnership between Laurent Douvre and Paris Brass Band has come to an end.

Melton Band

Melton bowled over by new signing

March 26 • The former international test cricketer and BBC broadcaster Jonathan Agnew joins the Melton Band

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

March 26 • Required: Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Newstead Brass

March 25 • After our recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have an exciting opportunity for a skilled SOLO CORNET (position negotiable) to join our championship section ranks!

Milton Keynes Brass

March 25 • Applications are invited for a Bb BASS player. We are a friendly band and have recently been promoted to the Championship section. We are based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top