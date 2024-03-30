Hepworth look to inspire next generation

Hepworth Band will team up with Katy Jones of the Halle Orchestra and the HD9 Community Band to inspire the next generation of brass band players for free.

The Hepworth Band will host its inaugural Youth Brass Day & Gala Concert in Holmfirth on Saturday 4th May.

The event is being supported by Brass Bands England, Holme Valley Parish Council and One Community Foundation.

It is aimed at providing the opportunity for young brass and percussion players to come along and enjoy a full afternoon working with mentors from the top flight Yorkshire band.

It is open to any young brass or percussion player and is free to attend.

They will also be joined by Katy Jones, principal trombone with the HallÃ© Orchestra, who will also be providing an inspirational masterclass.

Gala Concert finale

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "After participating in the workshop and masterclass there'll be a massed bands rehearsal before the youth band, Hepworth and Katy join forces for a special Gala Concert finale."

That will see Hepworth joined by HD9 Community Brass as its partner band.

Register

All you need to do to register is email: secretary@hepworthband.com



The Gala Concert at The Civic, Holmfirth (7.00pm) is also free to attend.

To find out more go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hepworth-band