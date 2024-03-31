Marzella maintains busy musical schedule

Katrina Marzella has been enjoying a busy musical schedule of appearances as a conductor, teacher, panel speaker and performer — with more to come.

Katrina Marzella has just ended a busy period of music making that has taken in conducting, teaching, panel speaking and performing.

However, as she has told 4BR, her busy schedule will soon resume again.

Denmark and Norway

In February Katrina was in Denmark for the inaugural Yamaha Band Clinic.

There she worked with Selandia Brass and gave a number of workshops to delegates alongside other leading Yamaha musicians with the aim to support grass roots banding with an inclusive ethos of 'musical learning for all'.

In March she headed to Norway where she worked with Norwegian National Champion, Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag directing a major 'Brass Sounds' concert in Bergen's art-deco Grand Theatre.

It featured a trio of iconic test-piece works — 'Sounds' by John Golland, Eric Ball's 'Festival Music' and 'The New Jerusalem' by Philip Wilby.

In addition, there was a Norwegian premiere of Kelly Marie-Murphy's 'Into the darkness they goâ€¦' with the packed audience also enjoying the talents of two outstanding soloists in Lars-Otto Torsvik (euphonium) and Jon Vegar Sole Sundal (soprano).

During her visit Katrina also took time to visit the Manger Folkhogskule to work with their young musicians.

Panel speaker

On her return, she was involved as a panel speaker on Brass Band England's 'Female Conductors' webinar, which resulted in an absorbing discussion and potential action strategies that could increase representation at all levels in the banding movement.

Reflecting on a busy period, Katrina told 4BR: "The Yamaha Band Clinic was a wonderful initiative that offered a real vision of inclusive music making and the benefits it brings.

Working with delegates open to new ideas and eager to be part of a long term ambition was so encouraging."



She added: "To be invited to work with Eikanger was a privilege, especially on major works and repertoire of significance. Their welcome made the experience memorable on so many levels — from the immediacy of their responses in rehearsal to sheer artistry of their playing on the concert stage.

The musical generosity of everyone involved in what was such an inclusive, respectful environment in which to work meant a great deal. My thanks to them are heartfelt and lasting.

The folk high school is a wonderful concept with an ethos of developing their passion for music, that they can then take into adult life in any way they wish. It was a delight."

Encouraging

Katrina also revealed that the invitation to be part of the BBE webinar was also a hugely encouraging experience.

"What came out of the webinar was both revealing and significant, whilst the responses from those involved was immensely positive.

I'm hopeful that a foundation has been put in place to work with others to increase involvement with bands and organisations."

This has led her to carry on her work with a 'Generators' initiative with AMP (formerly NYMAZ), Brass Bands England and Shepherd Group Band to support young women conductors.

"I'm continuing my mentorship of Annie Wilkins and Becky Lund as they continue through their AMP Generators placement, and I'll be in York in a few weeks to see the conductors' development in action."

A 'Young Conductors Workshop' on Saturday 4th May will see Katrina collaborating again with AMP and BBE in collaboration with Femmes Fortissimo.

The day will allow young conductors to have face time with the Shepherd Group Band, receive guidance and feedback on their conducting, whilst beginner or less experienced conductors are welcomed to get involved in group exercises and partake in a 'Take up the Baton' session.

Sign up

Interested young conductors can sign up via the Eventbrite link:- https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/conducting-masterclass-led-by-katrina-marzella-tickets-868378121337