Still looking for a final hotel?

rooms4groups still have plenty of options available for bands for Cheltenham and London

With successful bands now planning their arrangements for their appearances at the 2024 National Finals in London and Cheltenham, they should make sure that they have made the perfect choices for their trips.

The experts at rooms4groups are on hand to ensure that all the hassle and worries are taken away from, with many ears of experience as the accommodation partner of choice for so many bands across the country.

Delighted to help

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are always delighted to help with the hotel requirements for all bands and have hotels pre-booked and ready to go with exclusive deals specially negotiated for the Finals.

So for those new and returning Regional Champions heading to Cheltenham and London get in touch for our expert and friendly help with your band hotels."

Get in touch

Get in touch at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk