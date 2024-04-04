                 

News

Elgar Festival trio to showcase major programmes

Foden's, Brighouse & Rastrick and Cory will provide major programmes of repertoire at the inaugural Elgar International Festival of Brass in June.

Elgar Festival
  The three bands will be introduced by Frank Renton

Thursday, 04 April 2024

        

Three of the most famous and successful brass bands in the world will perform at the inaugural Elgar Festival of Brass in June.

Foden's, Brighouse & Rastrick and Cory will take to the stage throughout Saturday 16th June at Routh Hall at Bromsgrove School (B61 7DU) to perform outstanding programmes featuring major works spanning nearly a century of original repertoire for the medium.

Major works

Introduced by Frank Renton, it will see British Open Champion Foden's (12.00 noon) include Dvorak's exciting 'Carnival' overture as well as 'Sand & Stars' by Thierry Deleruyelle.

England's 2024 European Championship representatives Brighouse & Rastrick (2.00pm) will the classic 'Moorside Suite' as well as a UK premiere of Philip Sparke's 'A Road Less Travelled', the set-work for their Palanga challenge.

Cory round off the day (4.00pm) including Edward Gregson's 'Dances & Arias' as well as Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom'.

There will also be solo performances with each band from Jonathan Bates (horn), Chris Robertson and Glyn Williams as well as works from the likes of Debussy, Faure, Paul Mealor, Philip Harper and John Golland.

Wonderful opportunity

Speaking about the event, organiser Carole Crompton told 4BR: "We are extremely excited at this new venture and planning is already in place for 2025.

The festival provides a wonderful opportunity to hear three world class bands perform works of substance and significance in wonderful surroundings."

The Elgar International Festival of Brass is supported by WobPlay, Denis Wick, British Bandsman and Larch Music.

Tickets:

Tickets and further details are available at: www.eifob.org.uk

        

