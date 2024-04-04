American bands ready for lift-off at Von Braun Centre

The final countdown is on for the North American National Championships in Alabama- and the rest of the world can enjoy the action.

The North American Brass Band Championships (NABBA) take place this weekend (5th & 6th April) at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama.

Live broadcast

The Championships will be broadcast live (and free) on NABBA's YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/@NABBAbands83

Friday sees action (in order) from the First, Second and Championships Section test piece disciplines followed on Saturday by the Third Section, Second, First, Youth, Championships.

Schedule:



NABBC 2024 Schedule (local times)

Friday April 5th:

1.50pm: First Section Test Piece (Concert Hall)

2.00pm: Second Section Test Piece (Playhouse)

5.00pm: Championship Test Piece (Concert Hall)

Saturday April 6th:

8.25am: Third Section (Playhouse)

8.43am: Second Section Own Choice (Concert Hall)

2.25pm: First Section Own Choice (Concert Hall)

Noon: Youth Open and Youth 1st Section (Playhouse)

5.30pm: Championship Own Choice (Concert Hall)

9.30pm: Youth Championship (Concert Hall)

10.20pm Band Awards (Concert Hall)

Championship Section:

Set Work: Other Lives (Oliver Waespi)

William Himes, Allan Withington, Dr Howard Evans

Atlantic Brass Band (Salvatore Scarpa)

Brass Band of Central Florida (Gareth Pritchard)

Chicago Brass Band (Mark A Taylor)

Dallas Brass Band (Grant Jameson)

Five Lakes Silver Band (Christopher Ward)

Fountain City Brass Band (Michael Fowles)

James Madison University Brass Band (Kevin Stees)

Princeton Brass Band (Aaron VenderWeele)

First Section:

Set Work: St James's — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)

Nicholas Garman, Anne Crookston, Allan Ramsay

Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band (Dr Evan Harger)

Colorado Brass (Dr Brett M Keating)

Dublin Silver Band (Tim Jameson)

Illinois Brass Band (Stephen Squires)

Madison Brass Band (John Lynch)

San Antonio Brass Band (Dr Matthew Mireles)

San Francisco Brass Band (Craig S McKenzie)

Second Section:

Set Work: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Paul Norley, Dr John Falscow, Dr Jack Stamp

Austin Brass Band (John Caputo)

Brass Band of Huntsville (Dr Casey Thomas)

Central Ohio Brass Band (Matthew Shane Henry)

Cincinnati Brass Band (Dr Joshua K Thompson)

Dublin Metro Brass (Dr Keith Wilkinson)

Jericho Brass Band (Frank Hale)

Massanutten Brass Band (Kevin Stees)

Milwaukee Festival Brass (Mark A Taylor)

Motor City Brass Band (Gordon Ward)

Natural State Brass Band (Nevada Mills)

Old Crown Brass Band (T. J Faur)

River Brass (Eric Obermeyer)

St. Louis Brass Band (Dr John Bell)

Tampa Brass Band (Tina Di Meglio)

Third Section:

Set Work: The Unfortunate Traveller (Imogen Holst)

Nicholas Garman, Anne Crookston, Allan Ramsay

Cherry Blossom Brass Band (Dr Dereck Scott)

Fountain City Youth Brass Academy (Dr Lee Harrelson)

Motor City Academy Brass Band (Bona Opatich)

River Region Brass Band (Dale Bloodworth)

Roman Festival Brass (Dr Dustin Burgess)

University of Florida Brass (Danielle Van Tuinen)

Youth Championship Section:

Set Work: The Final Frontier (Geert Jan Kroon)

William Himes, Allan Withington, Dr Howard Evans

Triangle Youth Academy Brass Band (Robin Gorham)

Watson Brass Band (Jesse Rackley)

Youth First Section:

Set Work: Images for Brass (Stephen Bulla)

William Himes, Allan Withington, Dr Howard Evans

Triangle Youth Brass Band (Matt Edwards)

Youth Brass Academy (Joe Bader & Dr Douglas Black)