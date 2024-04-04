Communication key for Bathgate partnership

A new partnership link between a leading communications company and Bathgate Band will enable youngsters to enjoy being part of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland.

The Clarus Networks Group, a leading communications connectivity company based in Bathgate in Scotland has announced its sponsorship of the Bathgate Band's participation in the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) programme.

Pivotal role

The company states that it forms part of its commitment to community engagement and cultural development, helping "to shine a spotlight on the pivotal role of music in nurturing the potential of young individuals."

Speaking about the link Derek Phillips, Managing Director of The Clarus Networks Group, said: "We're honoured to support the Bathgate Band and its young musicians as they embark on the NYBBS programme.

This initiative aligns perfectly with our values of fostering talent and supporting our local communities. We look forward to seeing the incredible impact this opportunity will have on the participants and the broader community."

Generous support

In response, Band Vice-President, Derek Brown added: "This generous support from the company is a monumental boost for our young musicians. It ensures that financial constraints do not hinder their opportunity to participate in this invaluable learning experience.

This sponsorship is a testament to the power of community and corporate partnership in elevating youth development through the arts."

Great example

Formed in 1842 Bathgate Band now hopes that the link to a company that is pioneering future technology will also help support Scotland's next generation of brass band players.

Derek added: "This partnership not only highlights the importance of corporate support for the arts, but also sets a great example for how businesses can contribute to the enrichment of their communities and the development of young talent."