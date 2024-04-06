Report & Result: 2024 ConsTest Birmingham Open

Sovereign reigns in Birmingham once again as they claim the own-choice title



Sovereign Brass continued their solid contesting development as they successfully defended their ConsTest Birmingham Open title.

Returning to the top-flight this year for the first time since 2019, their growing musical confidence under MD Alan Gifford was shown at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire with their ambitious own-choice selection of Derek Bourgeois' 'The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea'.

Diabolic excitement

Capturing the required diabolic excitement as well as the darker lyrical wit of the score, it saw them lift the Newmoon Insurance Trophy and prize package of £475 with a performance adjudicators Ian Porthouse and Ryan Watkins said was delivered "with flair and purpose".

In a contest that Ian described as "encouraging in its quality and variety", fellow Midland challengers Newstead Brass was runner-up with their boldly portrayed 'Of Distant Memories', with a visceral 'The Saga of Haakon the Good' giving an impressive First Section Welsh Area Champion, Seindorf Beaumaris, third.

Amazing to win

Speaking to 4BR following the result, Alan Gifford, who has now led Sovereign to four victories in nine contest outings since late 2022, said: "It feels amazing to win Constest again, as we deliberately picked a hard piece this year to stretch the band.

It's such a difficult piece for all the ensemble as well as soloists, so to win is a huge boost. Last year we came in as the underdogs, so this year expectations were perhaps a bit different. I'm delighted we were able to live up to them."

The band now focuses its attention on their popular local concert series, before planning an entertainment programme for the Wychavon contest later in the year.

"There's plenty of planning and hard work to come,"he added. "We're also keen to test ourselves, so will look at other potential contests and will be planning something ambitious for the Wychavon contest later this year."

Not too distant

Despite narrowly missing out, Martin Heartfield and Newstead Brass will be pleased with their performance on Edward Gregson's imposing 'Of Distant Memories', aided by the excellent contribution of 'Best Instrumentalist' award winner Claire Taylor on principal cornet.

Meanwhile, also heading home pleased will be 'Highest Placed First Section Band' winner Seindorf Beaumaris and MD Bari Gwilliam after delivering a dramatic Viking inspired 'Haakon' aided by their 'Best Basses' and 'Best Back Row Cornet Section'.

On this form they head to Cheltenham later in the years ready to plunder yet more silverware.

Top-six

Fourth place went to Jackfield with a 'Pageantry' pockmarked with just a few too many inconsistencies (although not with their 'Best Euphonium award winner Pete Woodley).

Oddfellows Brass was fifth thanks in part to the contribution of 'Best Cornet' Kirsty Abbotts to a well-shaped rendition of 'Tallis Variations', with the final top-six place going to a hard working 'Mountain Views' by Harborough.

Inclusive and varied

One of the major attractions of the ConsTest event has been an 'inclusive' ethos that sees performances from bands from Fourth to Championship Section aided by MDs that choose works that have an intelligent balance between ambition and achievement.

"We had some very varied choices — some brilliant pieces,"Ian Porthouse said. "Well done to the MDs. Congratulations."

Ryan certainly backed the opinion, adding that he also felt that the soloists shouldn't have been afraid to express themselves. He praised the bands "that took risks"with their choices, but also respected those who made what were good decisions in reprising Area works.

Well crafted

Ambition and achievement was certainly heard with a well-curated 'Tournament for Brass' by 'Most Promising Lower Section Band' winner Skelmersdale to take the 'Highest Placed Second Section Band' prize, with Amington taking the Third Section accolade with an excellent reprise of the recent Third Section Area set-work, 'Corineus'.

Croft Silver also showed solid accomplishment of the "contest basics"Ryan Watkins spoke about in his pre-results remarks as they took the 'Best Fourth Section Band' prize.

There was also a great deal to enjoy from Nailsworth ('Olympus') in ninth, ahead of City of Chester Bluecoat ('Triptych'), Clock Face Miners Heritage ('Fire in the Blood') and Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass ('Corineus').

Expertly planned

With an expertly executed day led once more by contest organiser Mikey Foley-Hall and his excellent team of volunteers, the ConsTest Birmingham Open has fast become one of the most popular events on a contesting calendar facing many challenges.

Endorsement of that came from the judges, with Ian Porthouse saying that they had "a cracking day as we knew it would be organised by Mikey. This is a great concert hall, so we hope it will be back again next year."

Relaxed contest day rules, a raft of sponsorship supporters, a savvy media profile, links to the host venue, the local council and a festival feel of celebration to the non-contesting performances attractions led by an excellent Flowers Band, it is an event that continues to make an impressive impression.

Hopefully it will return in 2025, as surely will Sovereign Brass in search of a hat-trick of victories.

Iwan Fox & Matt Ludford-King



Result:

Adjudicators: Ian Porthouse & Ryan Watkins

1. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)

2. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

3. Seindorf Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)

4. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)

5. Oddfellows Band (Craig Williams)

6. Harborough Band (Ben Smith)

7. Skelmersdale Prize Band (Ben Coulson)

8. Amington Band (Chris Barker)

9. Nailsworth Silver Band (Anri Adachi)

10. City of Chester Blucoat Band (Ewan Easton)

11. Clock Face Miners Heritage Band (Will Haw)

12. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Band (David Nicholson)

13. Croft Silver Band (Henry Dunger)

Highest Placed Championship Section Band: Sovereign Brass

Highest Placed First Section Band: Seindorf Beaumaris

Highest Placed Second Section Band: Skelmersdale Prize Band

Highest Placed Third Section Band: Amington Band

Highest Placed Fourth Section Band: Croft Silver Band

Most Promising Lower Section Band: Skelmersdale Prize Band

Best Euphonium: Pete Woodley (Jackfield Band)

Best Instrumentalist: Claire Taylor (Principal Cornet of Newstead Brass)

Best Cornet: Kirst Abbotts (Oddfellows Brass)

Best Back Row: Seindorf Beaumaris

Best Bass Section: Seindorf Beaumaris