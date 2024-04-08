Dr Martin looks to improve future health

The Dr Martin Wainstone Cup competition will take place in September this year, with a new date to be sought for 2025.

The organisers of the Doctor Martin Wainstone Cup contest have told 4BR that following an extensive review, it is envisaged that there will be a change of date for the event in 2025.

However, due to long-term booking arrangements with its popular venue at Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees, the 2024 contest will take place on Sunday 8th September.

More bands

Speaking to 4BR, spokesperson Stephen Goodwin said: "At last year's contest our trustees undertook a short survey to explore potential improvements that could be implemented to enable the contest to attract more bands.

There were overwhelmingly positive responses to our venue, the format, rules and generous prize fund and support for the bands, but it was felt that the event would benefit from a change in date."

2024 and 2025

He added: "An agreed date for 2024 had already been out in place with the school which has a busy schedule of events, so this will remain the same. However, we are already in discussions for a new date for 2025."

Stephen also pointed out that the contest has been grateful to its long-term band supporters, and hopes they will once again return in 2024.

"We are very grateful to the bands that have committed to us over the years. 2024 will be an important year for the contest as we look to plan ahead with their ongoing support."

Prizes

The contest will be open to nationally graded Championship Section bands who will perform a march, solo item and own-choice test-piece.

The overall prize pot is over £8,000, with the podium finishers winning £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 respectively, and the fourth placed band claiming £500.

There is also an additional £250 for the 'Best March' and for the 'Best Soloist', whilst each band will receive £400 towards their travel expenses.

Entry forms

Entry forms and further details are available from s.goodwin.55@hotmail.co.uk