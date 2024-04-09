                 

*
News

Making Music announces new Co-Chief Executive

Seamus McGibbon will join Barbara Eifler is leading the leisure time charity Making Music.

Making music
  Making Music is the leading leisure time music making charity

Tuesday, 09 April 2024

        

Making Music, the leading charity for the UK's leisure-time music sector has announced the appointment of Seamus McGibbon as their new Co-Chief Executive, sharing the role with current postholder Barbara Eifler.

Together they will be responsible for Making Music's overall strategy and direction, acting as ambassadors for members and the leisure-time music sector. This will include meeting with key personnel from local and national government, music, charity and education sectors.

Joint knowledge

McGibbon was previously CEO of the Association of Photographers and has also worked at the Creators' Rights Alliance, The Culture Trust Luton, UK Theatre, Stonewall and the British Film Institute.

In working with Barbara Eifler, who has been Chief Executive of Making for the last ten years, it is hoped that their joint knowledge and network across the music, policy and creative sectors will provide additional knowledge and experience to serve Making Music members and the sector.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, Rhiannon Harrison, Chairperson of Making Music, said:

"The board is delighted to have Seamus stepping into the role of Co-Chief Executive and seeing his partnership with Barbara develop.

Barbara is an invaluable resource to Making Music, and Seamus is going to bring a lot of fresh perspectives to the table, so we are very excited to work with the two of them."

Shared values

Barbara Eifler added: "I'm delighted to be joined by Seamus to lead Making Music together. We have known each other professionally for over a decade and share the same values and enthusiasm for serving members."

Speaking of his appointment, Seamus McGibbon said: "I'm beyond excited to join Making Music and its wonderful team and members. Leisure-time music plays a pivotal role in the UK's cultural and economic wellbeing.

Its place in the wider musical arena is important for individual hobbyists and professionals as well as groups across the nations. I'm so pleased to be able to support Making Music members and their amazing work."

        

