Dalmellington appoint Duncan as new MD

The Dalmellington Band has announced the appointment of Andrew Duncan as its new Musical Director.

The highly respected Scottish composer, arranger, adjudicator and professional tuba player takes over from Gary Williams as the band prepares for its journey to take part in the British Open Spring Festival in May.

Andy enjoys a busy professional life with his iWrite for Brass Spring Course due to take place later this month and with him also appearing as an adjudicator at this year's European Brass Band Championships in Palanga.





A spokesperson for the top section Scottish band told 4BR: "We are excited to welcome Andy as we look forward to our trip to Blackpool to perform in the Senior Cup, and we wish the fondest of farewells and the best of luck in the future to Gary who has done so much to enhance the band in the last five years."

During his tenure the band won the West of Scotland title in 2019 and again in 2022 and gained promotion to the British Open Grand Shield.

To find out more about Andy's iWrite course go to:

https://www.duncanmusicpress.com/iwrite-for-brass