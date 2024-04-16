                 

New duo to lead Easington challenges

The experienced conducting duo of Michael Fowles and Luc Vertommen will lead the newly crowned North of England champion at Blackpool and London.

Tuesday, 16 April 2024

        

The newly crowned North of England Regional Champion, Easington Colliery will seek to add more silverware to their recent haul in Durham as they head to the British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool next month.

Fowles

Following their successful partnership with Allan Withington, the band has turned to the experienced Michael Fowles to lead them at the Senior Trophy at the Winter Gardens on Peter Graham's 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth'.

Graeme Tindall will once again prepare the band for the contest prior Michael's arrival, with the Foden's Musical Director heading to the North Eat to add the final touches to their preparations.

Vertommen

The band has also announced that Belgian conductor Luc Vertommen will lead them on their Royal Albert Hall return in October on another Peter Graham work, 'Harrison's Dream'.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to welcome two such experienced and highly respected conductors to work with.

With the invaluable work of Graeme Tindall providing the foundations it gives us another twin boost in a memorable contesting year."

        

TAGS: RMT Easington Colliery

