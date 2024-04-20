                 

Rising count for Red Admiral Entertainment Contest

There has been a hugely encouraging response from bands wishing to enter the new entertainment contest later this year — but more Third and Fourth Section bands are welcome.

Red Admiral
  The contest takes place on Saturday 29th September.

There has been a hugely encouraging response from bands wishing to compete at the inaugural Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contest later this year.

So far 47 bands from around the UK have entered the event which will take place in Chorley, Lancashire on Sunday 29th September for their share of a total prize pot of £18,000. In addition, the event will be live streamed.

The winner of each section will claim £1,000 plus a £1,000 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with the podium finishers getting £500 plus a £500 Geneva Instrument Voucher, and £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher respectively.

In addition, the 'Most Entertaining Band' will receive £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with additional prizes on offer for 'Best Soloist', 'Best Section' and other categories.

More Third and Fourth

4BR has been informed that the joint Championship & First Section is almost full to capacity, whilst the Second Section has already reached its limit. The focus is now on attracting bands from the Third and Fourth Section to attend.

Spokesperson Daniel Brooks told 4BR: "We've been blown away by the response and interest from bands at all levels from all regions. It's hugely encouraging, but we do want to hear from more bands in the Third and Fourth Sections and make this an event they also wish to be a part of."

As a grass-roots organisation ourselves, we've been proactive to make decisions to ensure greater flexibility with rules around registration, particularly so that bands in the lower sections aren't at a disadvantageRed Admiral Academy

Grass roots

He added: "As a grass-roots organisation ourselves, we've been proactive to make decisions to ensure greater flexibility with rules around registration, particularly so that bands in the lower sections aren't at a disadvantage.

So please get in touch and find out more. We would love to hear from you and help as best we can to get you to the stage."

Enter now

The organisers said that they can comfortably accommodate up to 60 bands in total on the day — each performing their 20-minute programmes.

Entry is open until Monday 3rd June, but band are encouraged to get in touch to find out more information at redadmiralcontest2024@outlook.com to register their interest.

        

