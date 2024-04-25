Bigger and better Bandamonium promised in Devon

15 bands have already signed up to perform at this year's Bandamonium event around the picturesque villages of West Devon.

Organisers have told 4BR that they are confident that the event on the weekend of Friday 26th July will be "bigger and better than ever this year".

Hatherleigh

Bandamonium is centred around Hatherleigh in West Devon with the weekend starting on Friday evening 26th July in Hatherleigh Square with a fun brass group performance.

The following day the main event starts at 11.00am across our six local locations with at least 15 bands visiting each to perform.

The day culminates with all bands meeting up in Hatherleigh Square at around 7.00pm for massed band event that rounds things off.

Bigger and better

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We believe this year's event will be bigger and better and we will also be premiering the winner of the Bandamonium March composition competition.

On Sunday morning we'll be supporting a church service also in Hatherleigh Square before the training bands have their own massed band performance."

The event has gained the support of Geneva Instruments as Dartline coaches who will provide all transport around the venues on the day.

Sign up

There is still time to sign-up. Bands interested should visit the Bandamonium Facebook page.

The Bandamonium Barbarians will also be heading to the Whit Friday contests this year.

More information:

www.bandamonium.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/BandamoniumBrassBand/