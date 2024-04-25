Report & Results: 2024 NWABBA Buxton Contest

Ratby Co-operative, Dobcross Silver and Matlock enjoy their contesting day out at Buxton in taking the top prize silverware.

Ratby Co-operative Band gave themselves a boost of confidence ahead of their Grand Shield challenge in Blackpool in a few of weeks' time as they claimed the joint Championships & First Section honours at the recent Buxton Contest.

Brussels win

Led by Chris Jeans their performance of 'A Brussels Requiem', which will the set-work at the Winter Gardens on 11th May, secured a well delivered victory, with xylophone player Ellie Rose talking the 'Best Soloist' award.

It saw them finish ahead of welcome Northern Ireland visitors Laganvale Metal Technology, who gave a solid rendition of 'A London Overture', with Hebden Bridge in third with their performance of 'Dances & Arias'.

Reflecting on the day on their Facebook page they said: "Well done everyone for your superb performances and more trophies."

It proved to be a successful day for the organisation with the Ratby Co-operative Mid Band coming runner-up in the Third Section.

Dobcross victory

That was won by Dobcross Silver under Dennis Hadfield playing 'Images for Brass'. The band also took the prizes for highest placed NWABBA Band and for 'Best Euphonium Section'. Ratby performed 'Variations on Laudate Dominum' under Nicholas Garman.

Speaking about their victory through their Facebook page the band said: "Another fantastic performance, retaining all three trophies won last year — Section winners, Best Euphoniums and the NWBBA Shield.

Our MD Jason Smith showed his versatility, switching to the principal cornet role in the absence of Mike Murfin, and we are grateful to Dennis Hadfield for stepping in to cover the MD duties. Next stop Holmfirth next week!!"

Matlock success

The Fourth Section saw victory go to Matlock conducted by Christopher Banks with their performance of 'Neverland', to finish ahead of Stalybridge ('Variation on Laudate Dominum'), St John's Mossley ('Music for a Festival') and Mereside Brass ('Lydian Pictures').

Although there was a reduced number of competing bands this year due to a variety of factors, the organisers stated that they hope next year's event will attract more competitors.

Results:

Championship/First Section:

Adjudicator: Matthew Whitfield

1. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans)

2. Laganvale Metal Technology (Keith Anderson)

3. Hebden Bridge (Chritopher Binns)

4. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)

5. Mossley (Duncan Byers)

6. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Michael Golding)

Best Soloist: Ellie Rose (xylophone) — Ratby Co-operative

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Matthew Whitfield

1. Dobcross Silver (Dennis Hadfield)

2. Ratby Co-operative (Nicholas Garman)

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Euphonium Section: Dobcross Silver

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Matthew Whitfield

1. Matlock (Christopher Banks)

2. Stalybridge (Nigel Lawless)

3. St John's Mossley (Martin Gernon)

4. Mereside Brass (Calum Lee MacDonald)

Highest placed NWABBA Band: Stalybridge

Best Bass Section: Stalybridge