Report & Result: 2024 European Championships — Challenge Section

The new generation of Lithuanian banding makes its mark in Palanga as Brass LT wins the Challenge Section.

Although the elite level victory of Brass Band Treize Etoiles gained the high-profile headlines in Palanga, perhaps the most significant success of the 45th European Championships came with Brass LT in winning the Challenge Section.

It was richly deserved for the Lithuanians, and one which led to wholly appropriate party celebrations (given the inspiration of the first movement of the test-piece) that lasted well into the darkest hours of the night.

There they were joined not only by supporters, but also players and new friends from fellow competitors, runner-up 1st Old Boys from Northern Ireland and former champion, Brass Band Wipptal from Italy, each enjoying the aftermath of a thoroughly enjoyable competition.

Foundation win

What this now means for a small, but vibrantly emerging Lithuanian banding movement we will have to wait and see, but as was shown with this success (and that in the youth championship), the musical foundations are certainly firmly in place.

And although it is unlikely to lead to an exponential explosion of a nationwide brass banding culture, this particular hub of excellence based at the Department of Wind and Percussion Instruments at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre (LMTA) in Vilnius could well be the engine that drives longer term, lasting development.

Formed in 2017, the communal desire of Brass LT to succeed permeates their approach. Led by Musical Director Remigijus Vilys and co-ordinator composer Kazys Daugela it has seen them link up with conductor Russell Gray, whose musical influence has certainly made a huge impression on the young players.

Polished and fearless

Here it was hallmarked in twin performances of the cracking set-work, 'Baltic Legends' by Vaida Beinariene, and their ambitious own-choice selection of Philip Wilby's 'Paganini Variations'.

It was polished, fearless and immensely stylish playing from start to finish; the opening 'Witches Hill' movement to the set-work perfectly capturing the folk legend mischievousness of late night 'witches, goblins, fairies, fortune tellers and devils' that take to the hills to 'party, drink, dance, gamble and play cards'.

The contrast with the glowing textures and warmth of 'Amber Castle' to follow was defined and deliberate — at first flowing with rich tonality to its dramatic climax before building to a majestic close. It was a super work given a super performance.

'Paganini Variations' tested them to the full. However, thanks to the MDs subtle changes of pace and stylish inflections to each variant it made for an immensely satisfying whole — the standing back row cornets and trombones heralding the most rousing of finishes and applause.

Raised profile

Speaking to 4BR both after the performance and the announcement of the results he could not hide either his delight or pride in his band. "Bringing the contest to Lithuania has raised the profile and the determination of the young players to make their mark," he said. "We've picked up together after Covid and they have worked so hard.

I'm in awe of what they want to achieve and how they want to work towards. This may be the start, but I'm sure it will build from here."

That was something both judges Brett Baker and Torstein Aagaard also later explained to 4BR that stood them out from their rivals — evident in the security of technique and musical understanding in both works. The two-point winning margin was clear cut.

Competitive travels

Although perhaps little disappointed that they could quite achieve a first Challenge Section success, 1st Old Boys will make the 1200-mile return journey to Belfast buoyed by their third runner-up finish since 2014.

Their development under Dr Jonathan Corry has also been marked by long term ambition, with their performances of the set-work, and notably their own-choice of 'From Distant Memories' an indication that further competitive travels could well be on the cards over the next few years.

Solid and confident, just a hint of ensemble tiredness crept in — although the contributions of their excellent soloists, including 'Best Soloist' award winner Andrew Milligan on Eb tuba was stamped with authoritative quality.

Vibrant Italians

Hopefully Lithuanian banding will not be beset by some of the bureaucratic problems that have afflicted the ability of the Italian brass band movement to grow with nationwide cohesion.

That in part meant that there was no Italian band in the top section, although former Challenge Section champion Brass Band Wipptal was making its sixth appearance this year.

Theirs was a vibrant, brightly textured set of twin performances — more symphonic brass in tonality than its counterparts, but still with a burnished warmth displayed in the test-piece and on their ambitious own-choice selection of 'Music of the Spheres'.

Not everything quite took to the stratosphere, but the sense of exciting adventure was maintained to the close.

Where Brass LT, let alone Lithuanian banding now goes from this point will be fascinating to both see and hear — but if in a decade or so time we are reporting on a top section success for them or another of the nation's bands, this victory could well be seen as its starting point.

Iwan Fox

Result:

Challenge Section:

Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker, Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen

Test Piece: Baltic Legends (Vaida Beinariene) and Own Choice

1. Brass LT (Russell Gray): 93

2. 1st Old Boys Silver (Dr Jonathan Corry): 91

3. Brass Band Wipptal (Patrick Gruber): 90

Best Instrumentalist: Andrew Milligan (tuba) — 1st Old Boys Silver