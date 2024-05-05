Report & Result: 2024 European Youth Championship Development Section

Smoras Skolemusikk retains its Development Section title in Palanga as Norwegian banding claims a one-two and looks towards the future.

A Norwegian one-two in the Development Section showed that the future of banding in the Hordaland area around Bergen is one packed with outstanding musical talent.

Winner Smoras Skolemusikk and runner-up Ytrebygda Skolekorps delivered their contrasting programmes with technical verve and oozing self-confidence. In addition, they also displayed the clearest indicators of emerging musical artistry and awareness in startling fashion under conductors Magnus Brandseth and Thor-Arne Pedersen.

To say it was hugely impressive was doing it, and the winner in particular, a disservice.

Pinch yourself

Smoras Skolemusikk retained the title they won in Malmo performing a set that consisted of items taken from Krohnengen Band's Elite Division podium finishing set at the 2023 Siddis Championships (also written and conducted by Magnus). You really did have to pinch yourself to keep that in mind.

His charismatic conducting style, full of fantastic gestures, urgings and appreciations was osmotic — seeping into the veins of his young charges who performed in exactly the same manner in return. It was wonderful fun — uplifting and positive.

The icy drama of 'The Yeti — At the Foot of the Mountain' set the tone, followed by 'The Sea Ghost and the Sirens — Voices from the Abyss', all West Ham United FC bubbles and beckoning calls. The crackling heat and majestic glory of 'The Phoenix — Rising from the Ashes' brought things to a triumphant close.

The look on the adjudicators faces told you all you needed to know. Andrew Duncan and Bertrand Moren wore smiles as wide as Palanga beach.

Magnus couldn't help smiling either, later stating on his Facebook page: "I'm very proud of each and every person on the entire team, musicians, parents, directors and support system. What a team!"

There was no disagreement about that.

Fascinating comparison

Ytrebygda Skolekorps offered a fascinating comparison — one that musically came from a diametrically opposite genre direction, but was still inextricably linked in essence by the same underlying musical principles.

The more reserved conducting style of Thor-Arne Pedersen also had a clear immediacy with his ensemble, the clarity of the 'hands-off' direction enabling his players with confidence in their own abilities.

They opened with the first movement from Paul Sharman's 'Quest' before heading back into stylistic time to the euphonium solo 'Blaydon Races' delivered with real Geordie brio by Nora Kirkevik Heggernes (who played with Eikanger Bjorsvik the previous day).

The tender reflections of Goff Richards' 'Country Scene' segued into the fizzy finisher 'Tension' by Frederick Schjelderup. What it may have lacked in showbiz pizzazz it more than made up in satisfying musicality.

Only disappointment

The only disappointment with the contest was that the light, but stylistically varied 'Lithuanian Dances' was only played the once — although appropriately enough by the home nation favourites Brass Band Aukstyn.

4BR was informed that it was dropped as a 'set-work' to become an optional inclusion after complaints about its suitability. If that was the case then it was arguable that they were somewhat unfounded.

It was certainly a busy smorgasbord of seven 'greatest hits' that came at you thick and fast in its 8 minute or so duration, but it was also a clever test of musical pacing and character — from the opening 'Astuonnytis' through to the 'Suktini' finale. It was tricky and fun.

Aukstyn performed it very well — as they did under MD Piet Visser of their colourful opening 'Pradzios vejas'. There was also a bravura performance of 'Eloise' by cornet and flugel player Liudas Grencevicius which gave him the 'Best Soloist' prize.

English pride

A proud English representative Youth Brass 2000 finished fourth.

Changes in age rules in the UK National Championships to reflect those of this event saw them perform in the Development Section for the first time. They are currently within a development cycle of their own at present under MD Chris Jeans, growing in their own musical maturity.

The opening 'Nightmare from 'Cry of the Celts' was followed by the excellent baritone soloist Ed Culpin on 'A Troika? Tidy' from the Karl Jenkins 'Euphonium Concerto', before they closed with a powerful account of 'Olympus'.

The richly deserved plaudits then to the Norwegians — although, despite their success at both youth and senior levels, it was interesting to find out that they are not taking future success for granted.

New Norwegian initiative

A new initiative is already being undertaken by the Norwegian Music Federation (NMF) to understand why their banding movement continues to lose growing numbers of youngsters from around the age of 13 onwards from continuing their brass banding in school or in community bands.

4BR was informed that it is in its early stages of development and implementation at present, but if successful, could well secure an even more successful future for the Norwegian banding movement at the European Championships.

Iwan Fox

Results:





EYBBC Development Section:

Adjudicators: Bertrand Moren, Andrew Duncan

1. Smoras Skolemusikk (Magnus Brandseth): 96

2. Ytrebygda Skolekorps (Thor-Arne Pedersen): 94

3. Brass Band Aukstyn (Remigijus Vilys and Piet Visser): 93

4. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans): 92

Best Soloist: Liudas Grincevicius (cornet/flugel) — Brass Band Aukstyn