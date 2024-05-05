Report & Result: 2024 European Youth Championship Premier Section

There is a memorable home victory for Brass Band Sklepucini in the Premier Section — one that could well signal the coming of age for the nation's banding movement.

It seemed wholly appropriate that the final title to be won at the 45th European Championships was claimed by the Lithuanian's of Brass Band Sklepucini.

Formed in 1999, they have long nurtured youthful talent with regular appearances in events such as the Lithuanian Song Festival and the Euro-Bosel competition.

An encouraging debut in Malmo in 2023 promised much, and it was evident as soon as conductor Vilmantas Vapsva brought down his baton that in the twelve months that have passed they had improved hugely, both technically and musically.

Unquenchable passion

Here was a band performing with an unquenchable passion to claim a richly deserved victory.

It came with an informed performance of the Jan de Haan's cleverly constructed set-work, 'The Baltic Way', which captured the defined stylistic influences and nods of appreciation skilfully woven into the score.

The final section, with its dramatic musical symbolism could well have been written for them — almost a reflection of a coming of age as an emerging banding nation.

A fine rendition of 'Down to Earth' saw euphonium player Barnabus Butkus take the 'Best Soloist award in what was a memorable personal weekend after also playing with Challenge Section winner Brass LT. 'Elegie' by Koen Van Biesen rounded off a programme of impressive maturity and determination.

Coming of age

Speaking to the young players afterwards you sensed that this could well be a 'coming of age' moment for them.

Telling 4BR that they all wanted to carry on playing, hopefully become members of the European Youth Band and even one day play against the likes of Treize Etoile was an indication of their collective drive and ambition.

What exciting times then lie ahead. They were (like their counterparts Brass Band Aukstyn and Brass LT) a credit to their nation.

Student ambassadors

The players of the University of Chichester were also excellent musical ambassadors.

There may remain something of an anomaly about sending university students to a youth band competition.

However, as a collective experience for a band made up of a majority of music and arts students (some of whom have only taken up playing after meeting conductor Emma Button as Freshers Week), and could in turn shape the future of generations to come through their career choices, it was hugely positive.

Emma directed neatly delivered accounts of the test-piece, followed by 'Prismatic Light' and 'Gaelforce' with joyful intent, her players responding in kind. They celebrated their second place finish in the bar in the same manner.

The majority of the players representing Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris may only have been old enough to enjoy soft drinks (although a few may have sipped the Lithuanian equivalent of Woodpecker cider), but it didn't stop them having plenty of post-contest fun as they headed to the beach on Sunday afternoon.

Welsh pride

An amazing fund raiding effort (over £42,000) enabled them to proudly represent Wales — the Red Dragon flags waved in support from their great team of adult chaperones and supporters.

It was if a little part of the island of Anglesey had been transported to Palanga, especially with the opening 'Fanfare of Daffodils' and 'Men of Harlech'.

It was followed by a top notch bit of cornet playing by Osion Maloney (whose sister Grace was the principal current of the European Youth Band) on 'Carnival of Venice', which led into the test-piece as a finale.

It was as they said, an incredibly rewarding experience, and worth every hard earned fund-raising penny (as you suspect it was every band) — even if it did mean they had to get up at 5.00am on Monday morning to head to Warsaw in Poland to catch a flight home.

Great looking Italians

There would have been much the same feelings of pride and exhaustion for the Italians of Brass Band del Conservatorio di Musica Niccolo Piccini BARI.

Quite incredibly they faced a three day coach journey home to the south of Italy just two days after completing the same route (which included two detours) to get to Palanga.

Your admiration for their passion, determination (they were unable to make it to Malmo as last minute Italian government bureaucracy stopped them) was unbounded — especially as they were also still able to take to the stage looking as superbly stylish as their music making.

Their performances led by the energised MD Antonio Legottaglie had a bright, sharp cut quality too — more brass ensemble than brass band at present with an unmistakable feel for the music.

' Fest Musik der Stadt Wien' led into a fine rendition of 'Share My Yoke' played by cornet player Nicolo Soccio, the test-piece and the colourful energy of 'Malaguena'.

Hopefully they will return to this event in the future, although hopefully it won't be via a bus journey of such epic proportions.

Iwan Fox

Result:

EYBBC Premier Section:

Adjudicators: Brett Baker, Thomas Ludescher

1. Brass Band Sklepucini (Vilmantas Vapsva): 94

2. The University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button): 92

3. Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris (Peter Cowlishaw): 91

4. Brass Band del Conservatorio di Musica 'N. Piccinni' BARI (Antonio Legrottaglie): 89

Best Soloist: Bernadus Butkus (euphonium) â€” Brass Band Sklepucini