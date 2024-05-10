                 

BrookWright Music: Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2 (Prokofiev arr. Yasuaki Fukuhara)

A energetic 4 minute cracker from Prokofiev reimagined for brass band

BrookWright
  The latest release from BrookWright Music

Friday, 10 May 2024

        

The latest release from BrookWright Music is Yasuaki Fukuhara's terrific arrangement of the fourth and final movement from Sergei Prokofiev's celebrated piano solo piece composed in 1912.

Energy and vitality

It is 4 or so minutes bristling with energy and vitality, and as the arranger states: "I have endeavoured to maintain the characteristics and flavours of the original piece, but have amended dynamics and notations to fit the brilliance of the brass band.

I've also added percussion parts to provide additional colour — giving the original key for the work added brightness and clarity."

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3GUHQI3u7E

PDFs available from https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/vivace-from-piano-sonata-no-2-brass-band-prokofiev-arr-yasuaki-fukuhara

Sheet Music

Sheet music available from:
UK: www.brassband.co.uk
USA: www.solidbrassmusic.com

Difficulty Level: First Section +

        

