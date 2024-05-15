Elgar trio prepare for concert sell out

Tickets are going fast for the one-day triptych concert series featuring Foden's Brighouse & Rastrick and Cory in Bromsgrove in June.

Tickets are selling fast for the 2024 Elgar International Festival of Brass which takes place at Routh Hall, part of Bromsgrove School on Sunday 16th June.

It offers a unique opportunity to hear a trio of Britain's finest bands in serious concert mode — mixing major works with outstanding soloists.

Foden's

Foden's kick off the day at noon with a programme that includes Dvorak's 'Carnival Overture' and Deleruyelle's popular 'Sand and Stars' as well as works by Mealor, Debussy and Bourgeois. Their featured soloist is horn star Jonathan Bates.

Brighouse & Rastrick

Brighouse & Rastrick follow at 2.00pm with a programme that features Holst's iconic 'Moorside Suite' as well as the recent European Championship set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled By' by Philip Sparke.

Soloist Chris Robertson will perform Sparke's 'Euphonium Concerto'.

Cory

Cory will round off the day at 4.00pm with a programme that will include Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' as well as Edward Gregson's 'Dances & Arias', alongside works by John Golland and Philip Harper — including his 'Euphonium Concerto' played by Glyn Williams.

The concert series is sponsored by World of Brass, British Bandsman, Denis Wick and Larch Music?

Tickets

The doors open at 11.00am.

Parking is at Bromsgrove Preparatory School Car Park (B60 2AF)

Tickets: www.eifob.org.uk

Programmes:

Foden's

Start Time: Noon

Overture: Carnival Op.92 (Dvorak arr. Brand)

Concerto for Eb Horn and Brass Band (Bourgeois)

Soloist: Jonathan Bates

Masques (Debussy arr. Mowat)

Ubi Caritas (Mealor arr. Owen)

Sand and Stars (Deleruyelle)

Brighouse & Rastrick

Start Time: 2.00pm

A Moorside Suite (Holst)

Euphonium Concerto No.1 (Sparke)

Soloist: Chris Robertson

Pavane (Faure)

A Road Less Travelled By (Sparke)

Cory

Start Time: 4.00pm

Worship the King (Harper)

Euphonium Concerto (Harper)

Soloist: Glyn Williams

Dances and Arias (Gregson)

Aria (Golland)

Journey into Freedom (Ball)