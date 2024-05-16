Proms in the Playground gets song boost

If your band is taking part in the Proms in the Playground initiative this July — them make sure you find out more at a special drop in session with BBE today.

Brass Bands England's 'Proms in the Playground' initiative returns this summer, spanning the last three weeks of the school term from 8th — 26th July.

The scheme aims to connect bands with schools, creating mutually beneficial relationships to get young people excited about brass banding. With support from BBE, bands are being encouraged to perform in their local school playgrounds.

BRASS!

The musical identity of the scheme is being helped by a special #PromsInThePlayground song called 'BRASS!'.

It has been composed by BBE Youth Development Brass Specialist Sheila Allen and recorded by BBE member Ratby Co-operative Band.

Speaking about it, Sheila said: "The 'BRASS!' song is a brilliant way to get your whole school involved — as brass players or not can join the fun.

The new array of accompanying resources, created for this year's campaign will also be helpful in supporting classroom teachers and the visiting ensembles to enjoy music-making."

Download

'BRASS!' has been arranged to allow for flexibility whether you have a quintet, dectet, piano accompaniment or just the backing tracks. Backing tracks and supporting teaching materials are available for download via the BBE's Proms in the Playground page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/proms-the-playground-resources

The BBE's Brass Foundations team are also available to answer any questions about participating in #PromsInThePlayground, and to provide support and advice on organising an event.

Join them for an online drop in sessions on Thursday 16th May (4pm for Schools drop-in — or, 6.30pm for bands)

Drop in sessions:

Join them for an online drop in sessions on Thursday 16th May (4pm for Schools drop-in — or, 6.30pm for bands) or email them at brassfoundations@bbe.org.uk

Schools drop-in session:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/503

Bands drop-in session:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/504

Register

Register your #PromsInThePlayground event

You can register your performance as soon as possible in order to benefit from BBE's national PR campaign.

Find out more about #PromsInThePlayground and register your PITP event now:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/youth-education-and-outreach/promsintheplayground-information