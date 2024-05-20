                 

News

Senior Trophy relegation details confirmed

Just one band will be relegated from the 2024 Senior Trophy as organisers seek to restore a 20 band field to its 2025 event.

Blackpool
  There will be 20 bands in each section of the 2025 Spring Festival

Monday, 20 May 2024

        

The organisers of the British Open Championships have confirmed that following its 102nd Spring Festival in Blackpool, one band will be required to re-qualify for the 2025 Senior Trophy after losing its place at this year's contest.

Restore numbers

4BR was informed that it is the intention of the organisers to restore the number of competing bands in the Senior Trophy to 20 (the 2024 contest had 17 bands).

Only Easington Colliery, who finished 17th at the Senior Trophy will lose its automatic invitation to return in 2025.

Four bands will now gain invitations to the 2025 event — one each from the series of pre-qualifying competitions at the Fife Charities Open Contest (28th September), Rochdale Contest (12th October), Wychavon Festival of Brass (2nd November) and Welsh Open (15th February 2025).

Contest date

It was also confirmed that the 2025 Spring Festival will be held on Saturday 10th May — the same weekend as the European Championships to be held in Stavanger, whilst an in depth appraisal of the all aspects of the current Spring Festival event will be undertaken in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Demand from bands wishing to take part in the Spring Festival enables us to offer our support to other events. Bringing the Senior Trophy back to 20 bands, also brings it back in line with the competitive numbers at the Grand Shield and Senior Cup.

We are aware of the unfortunate clash of dates with the European Championships in 2025, but the booking of the Winter Gardens was undertaken when the later date of the European event was not confirmed."

Further consultation

They added: "We are now reviewing all aspects of the Spring Festival, and we will be seeking the views from participating bands and appropriate organisations in due course to assist us. Contact will be made as soon as possible."

        

