And we will walk 35 miles

Scots duo to walk a tenth of the way to Cheltenham to help raise funds for Croy Silver.

Croy
  The friends will walk the 35 miles along the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

        

As part of Croy Silver Band's fund-raising efforts to attend the Third Section National Finals in Cheltenham in September, two players will soon start walking the length of the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Secretary and cornet player Carol Devlin and horn player Grace Cameron with the Scottish Third Section champion will walk from Lock 1 at Carron Sea Lock, to lock 40 at Bowling Harbour — a distance of 35 miles.

It just happens also to be one tenth the 355 mile journey from Croy to Cheltenham, with the duo hoping to enjoy their walk over the forthcoming Bank Holiday weekend (25th- 27th May)

Agreed

Speaking about the adventure, Carol commented: "I've often wondered about walking the length of the canal and needed a reason to do it and a friend to keep me company. I asked Grace and she agreed right away."

Grace added: "Being local to the canal, I've enjoyed its rich history and walks along it for years, so I thought it was about time I saw the whole of it."

Test

Although Carol and Grace both enjoy exploring different walks, this will be a real test of their endurance over the three days.

You can keep track of their efforts and via the band's Facebook page and donations are welcome via either of the following links:

Support

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/croysilverband2024

https://www.gofundme.com/f/croy-silver-band-competing-in-cheltenham

        

