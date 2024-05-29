Laganvale comes under kingdom of Fyffe

Charles Fyffe has been appointed the new Musical Director of Laganvale Metal Technology Band.

Laganvale Metal Technology Band has announced the appointment of Charles Fyffe as their new Musical Director.

The musician, teacher and conductor hails from County Fermanagh and has gained extensive banding experience.

He studied music at the University of Huddersfield, specialising in cornet and conducting under Philip McCann and Natalia Luis-Bassa, and holds a PGCE and MA.

Over the past three years, he has been mentored in conducting by Mark Heron at the RNCM, as well as Allan Withington, supported by Arts Council NI.

An acclaimed piano accompanist, he now teaches Music and Performing Arts at Omagh Academy Grammar School, as well undertaking extensive freelance work.

Success

He joins Laganvale after bringing to a close a successful six-year tenure with Strabane Brass, most recently leading them to victory at the Brass Bands Northern Ireland Spring Festival earlier this month.

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm thrilled to accept the role, and I'm looking forward to working closely with the band to deliver some exciting new projects and successful performances in the future."

A band spokesperson added: "We echo what Charles has said in return — and we are anticipating a very positive future together."