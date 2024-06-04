Worldwide baton focus in Bathgate

Russell Gray and Stuart Black lead an inspirational conducting course in West Lothian.

19 conductors from as far as Italy and Lithuania recently converged on the Bathgate bandroom in West Lothian in Scotland for the annual conducting course led by Russell Gray and Stuart Black.

Levels and experience

The weekend course aided by support from Yamaha, saw conductors of different levels of ages and expertise enjoy two days of insight, hard work and fun which culminated in a concert with Bathgate Band featuring each delegate conducting a work.

Even the guest soloist for the event came from afar, with the Lithuanian trombonist Andrius Gudas enjoying himself all weekend — topping things off with a brilliant rendition of 'Stardust'.

The introductory course was once again led by Stuart Black who put his delegates through their paces together with Bathgate Youth Band. His team also included the youngest delegate who was just 14 years old.

Meanwhile, the more experienced conductors came under the guidance of Russell, as the Yamaha Artist gave in-depth analysis on technique, approach and rehearsal management

Commitment and eagerness

Speaking to 4BR, Russell said that he felt the course in now making a real impact thanks to the hard work and professionalism of the Bathgate Band organisation and the commitment and eagerness of the delegates.

"This was the best course so far, and a great advert for all that is good about banding.

My thanks go to Stuart Back and Bathgate Band for their professionalism and willingness to work so hard over the weekend, and also to the delegates who soaked up everything I threw at them. They certainly inspired me with their approaches.





Communal support

That was also echoed by Stuart who added: "It was also great to see so many people wishing to take their first few steps on their conducting journeys.

It can be a daunting experience, but the communal support shown was brilliant and I think we may have unearthed a few talents to push Russell on the contest stage in a few years' time!"

Satisfying

The delegates also enjoyed being pushed with their ambition, with Andy Wooler telling 4BR: "Conducting the Shostakovich 'Scherzo' was the easy bit compared to what the band had to do, but it made it such a satisfying experience and we all came away as better conductors thanks to Russell and Stuart."

4BR was informed that plans are now already underway for the course in 2025.